Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, was hospitalised at Akruti Hospital in Thane on December 21, 2024, after complaining of cramps and a urinary infection. Further examinations revealed blood clots in his brain, extending his time under medical care. He was discharged on January 1, 2025, and is currently recovering at his Bandra home

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
People meet former India cricketer Vinod Kambli Thane hospital
People meet former India cricketer Vinod Kambli who was admitted to a Thane hospital due to deterioration in his health. Photo: PTI
  • Vinod Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane on December 21, 2024

  • Brother Virendra Kambli revealed that the 52-year-old is still battling to regain full strength

  • The former India batter also underwent rehabilitation as part of his treatment

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health remains a concern, with his younger brother Virendra Kambli revealing that the 52-year-old is still battling to regain full strength and continues to face difficulties in speaking.

Kambli, who represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane on December 21, 2024, after suffering from urinary infection and cramps. During treatment, doctors discovered blood clots in his brain, which prolonged his stay. He was discharged on January 1, 2025, and is now recuperating at his Bandra residence.

Brother Virendra's Update

Speaking on The Vickey Lalwani Show, Virendra said: “He is home now but still has difficulty in speaking. We request everyone to keep him in their prayers.”

Virendra further shared his optimism about Kambli’s recovery, while acknowledging the challenges: “He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground.”

The former India batter also underwent rehabilitation as part of his treatment. “He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren’t too many issues, but since he couldn’t walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people who pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support,” Virendra added.

Kambli’s fragile condition has already sparked worry among fans and the cricket fraternity. A recent viral video featuring him alongside Sachin Tendulkar at an event for their childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, drew concern, with many noting his weakened frame.

Once hailed as one of India’s brightest young batting stars in the 1990s, Kambli’s post-retirement journey has been difficult. He has previously revealed suffering two heart attacks in 2013, along with long struggles with alcohol addiction and financial hardship.

Despite these setbacks, he has received support from several Indian cricketing greats, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, while Sachin Tendulkar has quietly helped his childhood friend through tough times.

Published At:
