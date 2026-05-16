NCB Seizes ₹182 Crore Worth Captagon Shipment in India’s First Major Bust: Amit Shah

Summary of this article
The Narcotics Control Bureau seized Captagon worth ₹182 crore in what officials called India’s first major bust involving the stimulant.
Amit Shah said the operation reflected the government’s zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking.
Investigators believe India risks being used as a transit hub in international synthetic drug smuggling networks linked to the Middle East.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced the first-ever seizure of Captagon worth ₹182 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Shah shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) calling the seizure of the ‘jihadi drug’ as a shining example of the governments zero-tolerance against drugs.
The action took place under the landmark Operation RAGEPILL in which a shipment of the stimulant bound for the Middle East was seized by the NCB.
“We will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route,” Shah said reiterating the governments Drug-Free India mission.
What is Captagon?
Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant often called the “drug of jihad” due to its links with conflict zones in the Middle East. First developed as a medical drug in the 1960s, it was later banned for being highly addictive. Today, large-scale production is concentrated in Syria, where trafficking networks supply the drug across West Asia, especially Gulf nations.
India has emerged as an area of concern in investigations into global synthetic drug trafficking because of its major ports and shipping routes. While not a major producer of Captagon, Indian agencies have flagged the risk of criminal networks using the country as a transit and logistics hub.