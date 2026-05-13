NIA Arrests Alleged Pakistan-Linked Drug-Terror Handler After Portugal Extradition

Summary of this article
The National Investigation Agency arrested alleged narco-terror operative Iqbal Singh after extraditing him from Portugal.
Investigators claim Singh coordinated drug smuggling from Pakistan and routed proceeds to Hizbul Mujahideen operatives.
The case began after Punjab Police arrested alleged HM overground worker Hilal Ahmed Sherojgiri and seized suspected drug money.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Iqbal Singh, alias Shera, an alleged “narco terrorist” linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) after his successful extradition from Portugal following a prolonged legal and diplomatic battle.
The agency says that Singh is a major mastermind behind the HM terror financing case. He has also been named as a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module smuggling drugs from Pakistan.
Singh had fled to Portugal in 2020 following which a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him. An Interpol Red Notice was also opened against him in June 2021.
“A native of Amritsar in Punjab, Shera had masterminded the conspiracy involving the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan into the border State. He had coordinated and overseen the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs and channelised the proceeds through ‘hawala’ networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of HM to facilitate terror activities,” The NIA said.
The case was previously registered by the Punjab Police after an alleged overground HM worker, Hilal Ahmed Sherojgiri, was arrested. From his possession the police seized ₹29 lakh in alleged drug proceeds. Sherojgiri was also said to be a close aide of deceased military commander Riyaz Ahmed Naiko.
The NIA also said that Shera ran a Punjab based gang which engaged in trafficking of Heroin and transferred proceeds from the sale to terror outfits such as the HM with which he maintained close links. Another ₹32 lakh was also seized from other members of his gang in Punjab.