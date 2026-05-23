Hizbul Chief Syed Salahuddin, Top Terror Operatives Attend Funeral of Slain Commander Hamza Burhan in Islamabad

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and other top terror operatives attended the funeral of slain commander Hamza Burhan in Islamabad.
Burhan, linked to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
His killing is the latest in a series of mysterious attacks targeting terrorists and extremist operatives in Pakistan and POK.
Several Pakistan-based wanted terrorists, including Syed Salahuddin and Bakht Zameen Khan, attended the funeral prayers of slain terror commander Hamza Burhan in Islamabad on Friday.
Hamza Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar and codenamed “Doctor”, was buried a day after he was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).
Visuals circulating on social media reportedly showed senior terror operatives and individuals allegedly linked to Pakistan’s ISI attending the funeral gathering.
Heavy Security at Funeral Gathering
The funeral also highlighted the heavy security presence around senior terror leaders, particularly Al-Badr chief Bakht Zameen Khan.
Visuals from the gathering reportedly showed heavily armed men carrying assault rifles and providing security cover during the ceremony.
The elaborate security arrangements reflected growing fears among terror groups amid a recent series of targeted killings of militants and extremist operatives in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Who Was Hamza Burhan?
According to Indian security agencies, Hamza Burhan was allegedly among the masterminds behind the 2019 Pulwama attack terror attack in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Originally from Ratnipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Burhan reportedly travelled to Pakistan on valid documents before joining the Al-Badr terror outfit.
The Union Home Ministry designated him a terrorist in 2022 for alleged involvement in terror activities, radicalisation and recruitment operations linked to Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials claimed he was also involved in financing Al-Badr’s operations from Pakistan.
Killed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
In recent years, Burhan had reportedly been living undercover in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and working as a teacher.
Police sources said he was serving as principal of a private college in Muzaffarabad when unidentified gunmen attacked him outside the institution on Thursday morning.
According to Pakistani police officials, Burhan was shot multiple times in the head at close range and later succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities claimed one suspect had been arrested and the weapon allegedly used in the attack recovered after locals reportedly caught the accused while he was attempting to flee.
Pattern of Mysterious Killings Continues
Burhan’s killing adds to a growing list of designated terrorists and extremist operatives who have been killed under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over the past few years.
Several anti-India terror operatives linked to banned groups have been targeted in unexplained shootings and attacks across the region since 2023.