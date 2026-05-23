US Secretary of State Rubio Arrives In Kolkata Ahead Of Quad Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 23 began his maiden four-day visit to India.
Rubio arrives in Kolkata, visits Mother House and Victoria Memorial.
The Secretary of State’s itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26, including Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, is considered diplomatically significant due to discussions around energy.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday, May 23 began his maiden four-day visit to India, by visiting Mother House which was the headquarters of Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata.
Rubio arrived in Kolkata this morning, and immediately left for Mother House located in central Kolkata. Post this, he visited the orphanage, Nirmala Sishu Bhawan, run by Missionaries of Charity.
After this, Rubio toured Victoria Memorial in the city. Security in these areas was escalated for this high-profile visit.
The Secretary of State’s itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26, which includes Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, is considered diplomatically significant due to discussions around energy with India and Ministers from the Quad nations.
The visit will be closely followed, as it comes at a time when the United States is engaged in hostilities in West Asia, which may continue to impact India’s energy security. When asked about India being affected by high energy prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio responded that India is a “great partner” and said he was looking forward to meeting with Ministers from the Quad nations.