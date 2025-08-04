Security Agencies Confirm Pakistani Nationality Of Pahalgam Attackers

The officials also said that no locals were a part of the shooting team in the Pahalgam attack. They identified the three terrorists were identified as Suleman Shah alias "Faizal Jatt", an A++ category terrorist, mastermind and lead shooter; his close associate Abu Hamza alias 'Afghan', an A-grade commander and the second gunman; and Yasir alias 'Jibran', also an A-grade commander and the third gunman.

