Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) dates back to the partition of India and Pakistan and is rooted in the Instrument of Accession, signed in October 1947 by Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The accession came in the backdrop of invasions backed by Pakistan, following which the Maharaja sought military assistance from India and formally acceded to it. New Delhi has since maintained that the entire territory of the former princely state, including areas currently under Pakistan’s control, are an integral part of India.