Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

Summary of this article
The bill lays out provisions for legally conducting delimitation exercises in PoK
BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud says one of the main highlights of the Delimitation Bill is the allocation of seats in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
As expected, Pakistan has strongly rejected and criticised the bill.
The Delimitation Bill introduced by the Centre in Parliament seeks to redraw the electoral boundaries of constituencies across the country. While some states stand to lose or gain representation if this controversial proposal comes into effect, others—such as the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) regions—could, for the first time, be brought into a framework that envisions real administrative representation.
The bill lays out provisions for legally conducting delimitation exercises in PoK, a region that has remained without parliamentary representation for decades.
How it works
The proposed legislation seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 elected seats to around 850, with constituencies to be redrawn based on population data from the latest census.
The move has been sharply criticised by the opposition, which has termed it an attempt to “redraw the electoral map of India”. The exercise will be overseen by the Delimitation Commission and is expected to significantly alter the balance of representation among states in the Lok Sabha.
Southern states, which have lower population growth rates, have raised concerns that they could lose relative political influence, while northern states are likely to gain seats due to higher population numbers.
In the new shape, the Lok Sabha will take if the bill is passed by both the houses of the Parliament, a new voice that has never been represented on the national level, will be introduced: PoK.
History of PoK
India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) dates back to the partition of India and Pakistan and is rooted in the Instrument of Accession, signed in October 1947 by Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The accession came in the backdrop of invasions backed by Pakistan, following which the Maharaja sought military assistance from India and formally acceded to it. New Delhi has since maintained that the entire territory of the former princely state, including areas currently under Pakistan’s control, are an integral part of India.
This position has been reiterated by India through multiple legal and political assertions over the decades. Most notably, in 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a unanimous resolution affirming that “the State of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India,” and explicitly calling upon Pakistan to vacate the areas under its occupation. The resolution, frequently cited in official statements and diplomatic engagements, continues to form the cornerstone of India’s stance on PoK.
Yet, the J&K assembly leaves 24 seats vacant for the PoK regions as conditions do not allow elections to be conducted. The state assembly comprises 119 seats; however, due to the vacancy of the PoK seats, the recognised number of seats is 95.
A chance for Representation
The Delimitation Bill outlines a legal framework for extending constituency mapping to PoK—should the region come under Indian administrative control in the future.
This move, once again, reaffirms India’s commitment to the claim and complete integration of PoK.
BJP leader Boora Narsaiah spoke to reporters on the same, “The most important part we are missing is the provision in the delimitation bill, which is the allocation of the seats in the PoK. It is the dream of every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, to take back PoK, which legally, constitutionally, and morally belongs to India… That is the beauty of this bill."
Meanwhile, Pakistan has strongly rejected and criticised the bill.
Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told reporters, "We have seen these media reports, the tabling of the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. We categorically reject India's so-called delimitation process in Jammu & Kashmir, including any provisions related to PoK."
Additionally, the Pakistani leader has termed the bill as “provocative” and an “illegal political grandstanding.” "India has no legal authority to redefine any part of territory in J&K," he added that PoK is a distinct governing territory with its own institutions.
The bill continues to be debated in the parliament as parties must vote in the Special Parliamentary Session on whether to implement this controversial exercise, which may potentially drown out voices in the parliament. While critics warn it may distort the federal balance, the proposal, for the first time, also gestures toward a future in which PoK could find a place within India’s representative framework.