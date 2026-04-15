Outlook Replug: Black Flags And A Southern Uprising: Delimitation Battle Deepens North-South Divide

As the Union Government dismisses the fears as scaremongering, the North-South political divide over delimitation has deepened, capturing national attention and sparking parliamentary protests.

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Outlook Re-Plug
The delimitation row is no longer just about Lok Sabha seats but about whether southern states will be sidelined by a Union increasingly dominated by northern demographics. Photo: Outlook Team
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  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has urged people to hoist black flags at homes and public places, warning that every family will come to the streets against the Centre’s delimitation exercise.

  • Stalin is backed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who has termed the move an irreversible injustice.

  • The April 11, 2025 issue of Outlook frames this escalating conflict as a defining moment for federal equity, arguing that the delimitation row is no longer just about Lok Sabha seats but about whether southern states will be sidelined by a Union increasingly dominated by northern demographics.

The proposed delimitation exercise based on population has triggered a fierce political firestorm in southern India, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin intensifying his protest by calling for black flags to be hoisted across the state. Labelling the move a great danger, CM Stalin accused the BJP of deliberately tilting political power toward northern states at the expense of the South. His warning, that every family will come to the streets, was reinforced by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who called the exercise an irreversible injustice unless equitable policies are adopted. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismisses the fears as scaremongering, the North-South political divide over delimitation has deepened, capturing national attention and sparking parliamentary protests.

Additionally, CM Stalin has ramped up his offensive against the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, urging people across the state to hoist black flags at homes and public places in a dramatic show of dissent. He also accused the BJP of betraying southern states by attempting to grant more political strength to the north while weakening the south. “If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not watch and remain quiet,” he warned in a video message.

These tensions, which have sparked protests and a sharp rebuttal from Shah, who accused the DMK of scaremongering and hiding corruption, are not merely political skirmishes but reflect a deepening structural divide between southern states and the Union government.

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Capturing this sentiment, earlier, Outlook’s April 11, 2025 issue, titled Viksit South, explored how the delimitation controversy has become a flashpoint for larger questions of federal equity, demographic representation, and regional identity.

The issue brought together the voices of Stalin, Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and other key opposition leaders who convened at the Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025. Through incisive analysis and ground reporting, Viksit South argued that the battle over delimitation is not just about Lok Sabha seats, it is about whether India’s southern states will have a say in their own future, or be sidelined in a Union increasingly perceived as dominated by northern demographics.

Kavita Muralidharan explored how South will have to pay for Delhi’s negligence. E Venkatasu deep dived on how delimitation disturbs both the NDA and non-NDA parties. Snigdhendu Bhattacharya looked at how history and geography have ingrained the North-South divide. Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde argued for a new delimitation formula.

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