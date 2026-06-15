NCERT Shades Image Of Indus Valley ‘Dancing Girl’ in New Class 9 Art Textbook

The bronze statuette, widely regarded as one of the finest and most expressive artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, originally portrays a young woman standing in a bold, confident pose. Discovered in 1926 at Mohenjo Daro (in present-day Pakistan), the 10.5 cm tall figure is nude except for a necklace and a series of bangles on her left arm. This minimalist yet powerful representation has been a staple in Indian school textbooks for decades, symbolising the artistic and metallurgical excellence of the Harappan people.