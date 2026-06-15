NCERT Shades Image Of Indus Valley ‘Dancing Girl’ in New Class 9 Art Textbook

The famous “Dancing Girl” statuette from the Indus Valley Civilisation has been shown in a significantly darker shade with parts of the torso covered in the new Class 9 Art Education textbook published by NCERT.
The original 4,500-year-old bronze figurine, discovered at Mohenjo Daro in 1926, is depicted standing confidently with minimal clothing (only bangles and a necklace), while the textbook version appears modified and less revealing.
The change has sparked widespread debate among historians, educators, and the public regarding the rationale behind altering a globally recognised historical artefact in Indian school curricula.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has found itself at the centre of fresh controversy after the iconic “Dancing Girl” of Mohenjo Daro was depicted in a noticeably altered form in its newly released Class 9 Art Education textbook.
The bronze statuette, widely regarded as one of the finest and most expressive artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, originally portrays a young woman standing in a bold, confident pose. Discovered in 1926 at Mohenjo Daro (in present-day Pakistan), the 10.5 cm tall figure is nude except for a necklace and a series of bangles on her left arm. This minimalist yet powerful representation has been a staple in Indian school textbooks for decades, symbolising the artistic and metallurgical excellence of the Harappan people.
However, in the latest NCERT textbook, the image appears in a much darker shade, and parts of the torso have been visibly covered, significantly changing its original aesthetic and historical character.
The modification has triggered sharp reactions from historians, archaeologists, and educationists who argue that altering a well-documented historical artefact in educational material raises serious questions about academic integrity and cultural representation. Many have asked whether such changes are being made to suit “age-appropriate” standards or reflect a broader ideological shift in curriculum design.
Renowned historian and author Dr. Upinder Singh noted that the “Dancing Girl” is not just an artistic piece but a vital window into the social and cultural life of the Indus Valley people. “Modifying its visual representation without clear academic justification risks diluting its historical value,” she said.
Several teachers and parents have also expressed concern that students may receive an inaccurate or sanitised version of ancient Indian history. On social media, the issue has generated heated discussions, with hashtags related to the “Dancing Girl” trending in educational circles.
NCERT is yet to issue an official clarification on why the image was altered. Sources within the council have remained tight-lipped, though some insiders suggest the change was part of a broader review aimed at making illustrations more “suitable” for younger learners.
This is not the first time NCERT textbooks have come under scrutiny for content revisions. In recent years, several chapters and images across subjects have been modified or removed, often sparking debates on political influence, cultural sensitivity, and historical accuracy in school education.
The “Dancing Girl” controversy adds to the growing discourse on how India’s ancient heritage is being presented to the next generation. As one of the most recognisable symbols of the Indus Valley Civilisation alongside the Priest-King and the Great Bath, any change to its depiction carries symbolic weight.