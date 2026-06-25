NCERT Defends ‘Krishna’ Title, Rejects Vegetarianism Allegations in Class 6 Kannada Textbook

“Is Karnataka represented only by ragi mudde and bassaru? What about the crores of people who consume pandi curry, fish soup and kheema balls? Where are eggs, fish, chicken, mutton, the fish eaten by a coastal child, or the jolada rotti and oil cake eaten by a child from North Karnataka? This is a deliberate attempt to ignore meat-based diets,” PAFRE chief convenor Niranjanaradhya VP said in a statement.