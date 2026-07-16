The US State Department approved a potential $1.96 billion weapons sale to Saudi Arabia to strengthen its homeland defence.
The package includes up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS-II) with BAE Systems as the principal contractor.
The deal comes after Iran-backed Houthis targeted an airport in the southern Saudi city of Abha with missiles on 13 July 2026.
The US State Department has approved a potential $1.96bn weapons sale to Saudi Arabia to bolster its air defences, AFP reported. The package includes up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS-II) and related warheads.
BAE Systems in Nashua, New Jersey is designated as the principal contractor for the weapons transfer. The deal aims to enhance Saudi air defences, AFP reported.
The State Department informed AFP in a release: "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region".
Escalating Regional Conflict
The arms transaction coincides with active military triggers in West Asia. Iran-backed Houthis fired missiles at an airport in the southern Saudi city of Abha on Monday 13 July 2026.
This Houthi attack followed a Yemeni government strike on Sanaa airport. Yemeni forces executed the strike to divert a flight carrying a Houthi delegation from the Iranian supreme leader's funeral. The Houthis blamed Riyadh for the attack. Simultaneously, America has intensified its strikes against Iran and established a new naval blockade as the adversaries resume hostilities.
The State Department release stated: "The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defense, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces".
Congressional Status And Readiness
As of 16 July 2026, no US congressional leaders or committees have filed formal objections or joint resolutions of disapproval. Lawmakers have not yet introduced formal legislative measures to block the transaction due to the short timeframe since the 15 July announcement.
The APKWS-II munitions are described by the US Navy's website as "an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat".
The State Department release informed: "There will be no adverse impact on U.S. Defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale".