Kudankulam Data Breach Explained: What Was Leaked And Does It Threaten India's Nuclear Security?

The available information points instead to a compromise involving project data held by a contractor. Reliance Infrastructure secured the engineering, procurement and construction contract for common service facilities at Units 3 and 4 in 2018. As The Hindu reported, NPCIL had provided indicative drawings and technical specifications during the public tendering process, after which Reliance prepared detailed engineering designs in consultation with equipment manufacturers. Those drawings were subsequently reviewed and approved by NPCIL, which has argued that they relate to conventional project infrastructure rather than confidential reactor systems.