BJP Backs NCERT's Move to Include Emergency Chapter in Class 9 Textbook

"Unfortunately, the Congress imposed the Emergency back in 1975 and they continue to live in the Emergency mindset. They are opposing it, the Congress and their ecosystem. Why are you opposing it? Should you not welcome it? If you are champions of the Constitution and not supporters of its destruction, then you must be the first one to say yes, let us learn from the mistakes of the past. Because those who don't are condemned to repeat it." Poonawalla said leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav had fought against the Emergency and alleged that it is ironic that many parties associated with them are now aligned with the Congress.