Supriya Sule's Delimitation Formula Explained: Why A Uniform 50% Seat Increase Has Entered The Debate

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said that her party would consider supporting the Delimitation Bill if the Union government adopts a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state.
The Delimitation Bill was defeated in Parliament in April 2026 when the BJP-led NDA government failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.
Sule confirmed that the 50% formula was originally floated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
India's Lok Sabha has had 543 seats since the 1976 delimitation, when the then-Indira Gandhi government froze constituency boundaries until after the 2001 census. That freeze was extended to 2026. The upcoming delimitation exercise — the first since 1976 to actually redraw constituencies — is the most politically charged constitutional event in decades, because population has not grown uniformly across India in those fifty years.
Southern states controlled their birth rates. Northern states did not. A strict population-based delimitation would therefore shift Lok Sabha power northward, penalising states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka for achieving the development outcomes the national government has been encouraging them to achieve. That asymmetry is at the heart of the political crisis and Supriya Sule's formula is the most specific opposition proposal yet for how to resolve it.
Why Has Supriya Sule Offered Conditional Support?
NCP (SP) working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said on Wednesday that her party would support the delimitation exercise only if the Centre adopts a 50 per cent expansion formula for the Lok Sabha, arguing that increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent in every state would protect the interests of all states, including those in southern India.
She said the 50 per cent formula was put forward by Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at an all-party meeting, and that her party would discuss any bill within the INDIA alliance before arriving at a collective position.
What Is The 50% Seat Increase Formula?
The current Lok Sabha has 543 elected seats. Under the 50% expansion formula, every state would receive a 50% increase in its existing seat allocation — applied uniformly, regardless of population growth rates. Tamil Nadu currently has 39 Lok Sabha seats; it would get approximately 58. Maharashtra has 48; it would get 72. Uttar Pradesh has 80; it would get 120. The total House would grow to roughly 815 members.
The critical feature of the formula is its uniformity. Because every state's seats increase by the same proportion, the relative share of each state in the total House remains unchanged compared to today. A state that currently holds 7% of Lok Sabha seats would still hold 7% after the expansion even if its population is a smaller share of the national total than in 1971, the baseline year of the last delimitation. This is the formula's protective mechanism for southern and western states; they gain seats in absolute terms without losing ground in relative terms.
Why Is Delimitation Politically Contentious?
Delimitation is politically contentious for a precise reason: it is a constitutional requirement that parliamentary seats reflect population, and India's population has grown very differently across its regions since 1971.
Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which have successfully controlled population growth, fear a relative decline in their Lok Sabha representation if the exercise is not balanced carefully. Northern states with higher population growth are expected to gain a larger share of seats. Western states such as Maharashtra occupy an intermediate position.
The existing Delimitation Bill, which was defeated in April 2026 when the NDA government could not secure the required two-thirds majority, was seen by southern and western opposition parties as tilting too far toward northern population-proportional redistribution reducing southern states' political weight as a consequence of their own development success.
How Would Different Formulas Affect States?
There are two broad approaches on the table. The first is strict population-proportional delimitation: seats are redistributed based on the 2011 or 2026 census data, with states gaining or losing relative representation according to their population share. Under this approach, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh would see significant seat gains, while Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka would see their share of the House decline.
The second approach, the 50% uniform expansion Sule is proposing, avoids redistribution entirely. It adds new seats to all states proportionally, maintaining today's relative balance while accommodating the need to update the House's size for a country that has more than doubled its population since 1971.
Why Are Southern And Western States Concerned?
The concern is not abstract. Tamil Nadu's population is approximately 6% of India's, but it has held 7.2% of Lok Sabha seats because the 1971 census was the baseline. A fresh population-proportional delimitation using 2026 data would reduce that percentage, shrinking Tamil Nadu's representation in absolute as well as relative terms.
The same logic applies to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Maharashtra, despite being India's wealthiest state by GDP, would also face relative losses.
For these states, the stakes are existential in federal terms: fewer Lok Sabha seats means less leverage in Parliament, fewer claims on central transfers, and reduced bargaining power in coalition negotiations. The southern resistance to simple population-based delimitation is a rational defence of federal equity.
Could This Become A Middle Path In The Delimitation Debate?
NCP (SP) senior leader Jayant Patil echoed the cautious approach, stating that any final position would depend on the views of Supriya Sule, the other MPs, and Sharad Pawar. The party has stressed it will take a final decision only after seeing the formal bill. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said opposition parties would deliberate collectively before arriving at a decision, signalling INDIA bloc coordination rather than unilateral moves.
The 50% formula's viability as a middle path depends on whether the government is willing to accept a House of 815 members with the infrastructure, budget, and constitutional implications that entails. Reports on July 15 indicated that the government may be moving in that direction with a similar proposal being put forward by the Home Minister Amit Shah a few months ago.