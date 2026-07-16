Supriya Sule's Delimitation Formula Explained: Why A Uniform 50% Seat Increase Has Entered The Debate

The critical feature of the formula is its uniformity. Because every state's seats increase by the same proportion, the relative share of each state in the total House remains unchanged compared to today. A state that currently holds 7% of Lok Sabha seats would still hold 7% after the expansion even if its population is a smaller share of the national total than in 1971, the baseline year of the last delimitation. This is the formula's protective mechanism for southern and western states; they gain seats in absolute terms without losing ground in relative terms.