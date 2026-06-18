Thought Experiment: How Shashi Tharoor Responded to Chandrababu Naidu’s Support For Centre’s Delimitation Plan

He further pointed out that the Opposition had made an “unnecessary issue” out of the omission of the 50% proportional increase provision from the original Bill. "The intention of the government was absolutely clear from the beginning. The government stated it on the floor of the House that there will be 50% increase of seats across the states and the proportion of seats will not change. There was only a matter of omission from the text of the Bill. The Opposition unnecessarily made it an issue."