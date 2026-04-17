“Political Demonetisation”: Tharoor Slams Govt Over Linking Women’s Quota to Delimitation

Women's reservation, he said, is ready for harvest and can and should be implemented immediately based on existing parliamentary strength.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
A protest over the demand for Womens Reservation Bill.
A protest over the demand for Women's Reservation Bill. Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

Delimitation will turn out to be "political demonetisation", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday while slamming the government for linking women's reservation with the expansion of Parliament.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills introduced for amendments in the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Tharoor said linking women's reservation with delimitation is to hold the aspirations of Indian women hostage to "one of the most contentious and complex" administrative exercises in the country's history.

"Today we stand at a threshold where there is near unanimous political consensus in favour of women's reservation. Every major party realises that the time for tokenism is over and the era of collective partnership must begin and yet I am finding myself deeply perturbed by the legislative exercise before us," he said.

"The prime minister says he has brought 'nari shakti' the gift of justice but he has wrapped it in barbed wire, tethering the implementation of women's reservation to the expansion of Parliament, to numbers from the 2011 census and an exercise of delimitation... Why must we entangle a moral imperative with a demographic minefield, he asked.

Women's reservation, he said, is ready for harvest and can and should be implemented immediately based on existing parliamentary strength.

"Delimitation is not a mere bureaucratic rearranging of maps, it is a profound shift in political power that is intended....Any delimitation exercise is fraught with complications that could tear at the very fabric of our federalism," he said.

Related Content
Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari  - All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba (C) along with SC ST members during their protest demanding SC ST reservation in Women reservation bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday.
Women’s Reservation Act Comes Into Force As Parliament Debates 2029 Rollout
As part of this restructuring, 272 seats will be reserved for women, fulfilling the government's commitment to implement a one-third (33%) quota for women in Parliament. - PTI
Lok Sabha Seats To Be Increased By 50%, 272 Reserved For Women: Law Minister Reveals Numbers
Opposition party MPs meeting - | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI; Representative image
Opposition Parties Unite To Oppose Delimitation In Women's Reservation Bill
Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor - null
Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor
Related Content

"You have proposed delimitation with such haste, the same haste that you showed on demonetisation. Unfortunately, we all know what damage that did to the country. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don't do it," Tharoor said.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Muhammad Abbas Departs By Getting Caught Behind | NZ 185/5 (40)

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  4. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

  5. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Star Australia Bowler Cleared By CA To Bowl For SRH In IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Delimitation, Women’s Quota: How Three Bills Could Redraw India’s Political Map

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Gun Charges

  3. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  4. Algorithms At War: Why The World Needs Rules Before AI Writes The Next Battlefield

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Muhammad Abbas Departs By Getting Caught Behind | NZ 185/5 (40)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More