Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor

Summary of this article
The party fully supports 33% women’s reservation but insists the amendment bill must be inclusive, fair, and implemented only after proper consultation and deliberation- not rushed for political gain.
Tharoor and the CWC argue that linking the reservation rollout to immediate delimitation and increasing seats to 816 without Opposition input undermines federalism and weakens Parliament’s role as a deliberative institution.
A special Parliament session begins April 16, while Tharoor has personally assured the Mahila Congress of the party’s unwavering commitment to women’s political empowermen
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has strongly criticised the Centre’s proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (the 2023 women’s reservation law), warning that the legislation must not be turned into a political tool. In a post on X following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday, Tharoor stated: “The Amendment Bill should not be a political tool that undermines federalism and vitiates the vitality of Parliament as a deliberative body.”
The government is preparing to convene a special three-day session of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to introduce bills that would implement the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 general elections. The plan includes increasing the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women, and linking the rollout to a delimitation exercise based on the next Census.
Congress has reiterated its long-standing support for one-third reservation for women — noting that it was the first party to introduce and pass a related bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2013. However, the party has accused the government of a “unilateral and opaque push” without consulting the Opposition. Tharoor highlighted concerns that rushing the delimitation process alongside the amendments could have “dangerous consequences for the democratic balance of our states, particularly in the South and Northeast.”
On Saturday, Tharoor met a delegation from the Mahila Congress, which sought “enhanced political opportunities” for women amid the ongoing row. He assured the delegation that the Congress stands “with them all the way” and remains committed to making the reservation “inclusive and fair.”
The CWC, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the government’s move as an attempt to gain “political mileage ahead of state polls and with an eye on delimitation before the 2029 general election.” Kharge has announced plans to hold a meeting of senior Opposition leaders on April 15 to formulate a joint strategy for the special session.