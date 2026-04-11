Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor

Congress has reiterated its long-standing support for one-third reservation for women — noting that it was the first party to introduce and pass a related bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2013. However, the party has accused the government of a “unilateral and opaque push” without consulting the Opposition. Tharoor highlighted concerns that rushing the delimitation process alongside the amendments could have “dangerous consequences for the democratic balance of our states, particularly in the South and Northeast.”