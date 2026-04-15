Congress Leaders Meet On Women’s Quota Law Ahead Of Special Parliament Session

Kharge-led strategy group discusses women reservation and delimitation as government circulates bills for April 16-18 sitting.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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women reservation bill, women quota law
Mallikarjun Kharge Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Top Congress leaders gathered at Kharge’s residence to discuss strategy on women reservation and delimitation.

  • Government circulated bills on women quota law and delimitation among MPs ahead of the special session.

  • Lok Sabha seats will increase to 850 and state assemblies will expand to implement 33% women reservation from 2029.

Top Congress leaders met at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday to discuss the strategy on the women quota law ahead of a special three-day sitting of Parliament, according to PTI.

Kharge convened the meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at his residence where top Congress leaders discussed the issue of women reservation along with that of delimitation.

The government on Tuesday circulated bills related to the women quota law and delimitation among the MPs, PTI reported.

The Congress has alleged that when the intent behind a bill is "mischievous" and its content "devious", the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous.

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029, reported PTI.

The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census. According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, seats would also be increased in the state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

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(WIth inputs from PTI)

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