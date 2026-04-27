Women’s Quota Row Rocks MP Assembly: Congress Walks Out Over Speaker’s Refusal

The Congress had moved the proposal demanding stronger legislative backing for women’s representation, arguing that the issue required urgent discussion in the House

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Outlook News Desk
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Women’s Quota Row Rocks MP Assembly
Women’s Quota Row Rocks MP Assembly
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian National Congress MLAs walked out of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly over rejection of a women’s quota private bill.

  • Congress accused the government of avoiding debate on women’s representation.

  • Ruling side cited procedural rules and called the protest political theatre.

High drama unfolded in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly after legislators from the Indian National Congress staged a walkout, protesting Speaker’s refusal to admit a private member’s bill seeking reservation for women.

The Congress had moved the proposal demanding stronger legislative backing for women’s representation, arguing that the issue required urgent discussion in the House. However, the Speaker declined to accept the private bill, triggering sharp objections from opposition members who accused the treasury benches of avoiding debate on a matter of gender justice.

Congress MLAs raised slogans inside the Assembly and alleged that the ruling establishment was unwilling to take concrete steps for women’s empowerment despite publicly supporting the cause. Party leaders said the rejection reflected a disconnect between political rhetoric and legislative action.

The ruling side defended the Speaker’s decision, stating that procedural rules govern the admission of private members’ bills and that the matter should not be politicised. Government representatives also highlighted existing welfare measures for women, dismissing the protest as symbolic politics.

As the uproar continued, Congress members walked out of the House in protest, turning the issue into a fresh political flashpoint. The incident is expected to fuel debate over women’s reservation, legislative priorities, and the functioning of Assembly proceedings in the state.

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