Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi Of Misleading Nation On Women’s Quota Bill

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading the nation on the defeated 33% women’s reservation bill in 2029 and alleges the government is plotting delimitation using women as a shield. TMC highlights its high women representation in Parliament.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, women’s quota bill
Mamata Banerjee during TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee calls it deeply unfortunate that Modi chose to mislead the nation on the women’s quota bill.

  • TMC alleges the Centre is pushing delimitation by using women as a shield for its political agenda.

  • Trinamool Congress says it has the highest proportion of women elected representatives in Parliament and state legislature.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for choosing to mislead the nation over the women's quota bill, describing the development as deeply unfortunate.

According to PTI, she also alleged that the central government was plotting to push through the delimitation exercise by "using women as a shield".

"It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly," Banerjee said on X.

PTI reported that in an address to the nation on Saturday, a day after a bill to implement 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures in 2029 was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Modi warned the Congress and its allies that the women of India will severely punish them for "the sin of foeticide".

Banerjee said, "Trinamool Congress has always championed higher political representation for women. We have the highest proportion of female elected representatives in both Parliament and the state legislature." In the Lok Sabha, 37.9 per cent of TMC's elected members are women, she said.

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The party has nominated 46 per cent women members in the Rajya Sabha, Banerjee said.

Reported PTI, she said that the question of opposing women's reservation does not arise.

"What we are fundamentally opposed to is the delimitation exercise that the Modi government was plotting to push through by using women as a shield for its vested political agenda," Banerjee alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

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