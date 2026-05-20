SC seeks response of Centre, states on PIL for 30 pc quota for women lawyers in govt panels

“Ladli Foundation Trust is filing the present PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking issuance of an appropriate writ, order or direction for a minimum of 30 percent reservation/representation for women advocates in all governmental panels, including but not limited to the Supreme Court panels, high court panels, government law officer positions, legal aid panels and all Central and State Government/PSU empanelments, so as to secure effective enforcement of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15(3), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution,” the plea said.