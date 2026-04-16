Lok Sabha Seats To Be Increased By 50%, 272 Reserved For Women: Law Minister Reveals Numbers

There are also concerns from southern states regarding the delimitation exercise, with fears that it could alter their proportional representation in the House

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
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Delimitation bill 2026 India delimitation bill 2026 Lok Sabha expansion 850 seats
As part of this restructuring, 272 seats will be reserved for women, fulfilling the government's commitment to implement a one-third (33%) quota for women in Parliament. Photo: PTI
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In a major development during Parliament's special session, the Union government has announced a significant expansion of the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the strength of the lower house will be increased by 50%, raising the total number of seats from 543 to 815.

As part of this restructuring, 272 seats will be reserved for women, fulfilling the government's commitment to implement a one-third (33%) quota for women in Parliament. Minister Meghwal assured that this expansion will not reduce the representation of any state or sitting male MPs, stating, "There will be no loss to male MPs or any state, and they will retain their strength"

These changes are being pursued through the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 . The government is aiming to operationalize the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Act) passed in 2023 ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Originally, the 2023 law linked the quota's implementation to a census and delimitation exercise after 2026, which could have caused delays. The new amendments aim to fast-track the process, with Meghwal noting, "The allocation of 33 per cent of seats is certain to happen... that time has arrived now"

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Reservation Details: 272 seats reserved for women (one-third of the expanded house). Women from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will receive sub-reservation within this quota.

Seat Rotation: Reserved constituencies will be rotated by law after each delimitation exercise.

State Assemblies: Similar provisions for 33% reservation for women will be extended to all state legislative assemblies.

While the government pushes for passage, the bills have faced strong opposition. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have termed the legislation "anti-constitutional," arguing that the government is rushing the process. There are also concerns from southern states regarding the delimitation exercise, with fears that it could alter their proportional representation in the House.

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