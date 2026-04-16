Delimitation, Women’s Quota: How Three Bills Could Redraw India’s Political Map

Summary of this article
Lok Sabha strength could rise from 543 to 850, with seats reallocated using 2011 population data.
Northern states stand to gain influence, while southern states may lose share despite gaining seats in absolute terms.
One-third of seats would be reserved for women immediately after delimitation, rather than after a future census.
The three Bills tabled before Parliament this week — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories (Laws) Amendment Bill — amount to the most significant overhaul of India’s electoral architecture since the Emergency. They deserve scrutiny that goes beyond the partisan noise currently filling television studios. What follows is an attempt at exactly that.
The 131st Amendment would raise the Lok Sabha’s strength to a maximum of 850 seats — 815 from the states and 35 from the Union Territories from the current 543. It would amend Articles 81 and 82 of the Constitution: the former governs seat allocation by population, the latter links delimitation to post-census exercises. Crucially, it would remove the proviso inserted by the 84th and 85th Amendments, which froze seat distribution until after the first census completed post-2026.
It would also amend Article 334A, inserted by the 106th Amendment in 2023. That provision mandated 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies, but only from a date following delimitation after 2026. The 131st Amendment removes that delay: women’s reservation would take effect once the new delimitation is complete. In a projected 815-seat House, about 271 seats would be reserved for women, with sub-quotas for SC and ST women in proportion to their share.
The companion Delimitation Bill would create a new Commission, chaired by a Supreme Court judge, to redraw constituencies using 2011 Census population shares. Its final orders would be beyond judicial review. A parallel Union Territories Laws Amendment would apply the same framework to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other Union Territories.
Constitutional Validity: What the Courts Have Said?
No precedent squarely addresses this package’s legality, but several cases mark the boundaries.
On the women’s quota, the Supreme Court has never ruled on parliamentary gender reservation, as none existed before the 106th Amendment. The closest precedents concern local government. The 73rd and 74th Amendments mandated 33 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and municipalities, and the courts have consistently upheld them. In Indra Sawhney v Union of India (1992), the Supreme Court held that reservations in public employment should not ordinarily exceed 50 per cent. A one-third parliamentary quota sits well below that limit. The women’s quota also operates separately from SC/ST reservations, rather than adding to create a combined quota above 50 per cent.
On delimitation, the harder question is whether restoring population-based apportionment breaches the Constitution’s basic structure. That argument would require treating the freeze under the 84th Amendment as a constitutional bargain rather than a policy choice. That is difficult to sustain. The basic structure doctrine, set out in Kesavananda Bharati v State of Kerala (1973), protects foundational constitutional principles; it has never been used to entrench the policy choices of a past Parliament. The principle of one person, one vote, emphasised in Kuldip Nayar v Union of India, would if anything support realigning representation with actual population.
The more legally interesting flashpoint is the Delimitation Bill's ouster clause — the provision barring courts from reviewing the Commission's final orders. Judicial review exclusions of this kind have a chequered history. The Supreme Court has previously struck down ouster clauses when they were found to exclude review of constitutional violations rather than merely ordinary procedural disputes. Whether the Court would view constituency boundary decisions as amenable to this form of insulation will depend on how precisely the clause is drafted.
The Procedural Choreography
The Government’s move to suspend the proviso to Rule 66 of the Lok Sabha Rules is significant. Rule 66 normally prevents a dependent Bill — one that can operate only after another Bill is enacted — from being debated until the primary legislation becomes law. As the Delimitation Bill depends on the 131st Amendment, the usual process would require sequential consideration.
By suspending the proviso, the Government can have both Bills debated together while preserving the requirement for separate votes. This is rare, though not unprecedented. The Parliamentary Bulletin confirms the Bills will be taken up together for consideration and passage: joint debate, separate divisions.
This compressed timetable is itself a signal of intent. The Government clearly expects a narrow legislative window and is structuring proceedings to stop either Bill holding up the other.
The Arithmetic Problem
Here is where the Government's ambitions run into hard constitutional mathematics. An amendment under Article 368(2) requires a majority of the total membership of each House and two-thirds of members present and voting. In the Lok Sabha, with 543 seats, that means at minimum 272 votes for a simple majority and approximately 362 votes if all members are present, for the two-thirds threshold.
The NDA as of April 2026 commands roughly 293 Lok Sabha seats: the BJP's 240 combined with allies including JD(U) with approximately 12 seats, TDP, and others. The INDIA opposition bloc holds around 234. That means NDA clears the 272-mark comfortably, but falls roughly 69 votes short of the two-thirds requirement if the opposition votes as a bloc. In the Rajya Sabha — 245 seats total, with NDA holding approximately 139, the picture is similar: majority threshold of 123 is met, but the two-thirds requirement of roughly 164 is not.
Crucially, this means passage is mathematically impossible without either significant opposition defections, selective abstentions, or negotiated support from swing parties: YSRCP (7 Rajya Sabha seats), BJD (6), AAP (10), and others.
The Demographic Redistribution
The political stakes are clearest in the population data. India’s 2011 Census recorded about 1.21 billion people, unevenly distributed across states. Uttar Pradesh, with roughly 199 million people, currently has 80 Lok Sabha seats — 14.73 per cent of the House. Under an 850-member House allocated by 2011 population shares, independent estimates suggest it would rise to about 138 seats, or 16.24 per cent. Bihar would increase from 40 to about 72 seats, and Maharashtra from 48 to about 78.
The south and south-west tell a different story. Tamil Nadu, with about 72 million people in 2011, would gain seats in absolute terms, rising from 39 to about 50. But its share of the House would fall from 7.18 per cent to 5.88 per cent. Kerala’s share would drop from 3.68 per cent to about 2.70 per cent. Across regions, analysts project the Hindi heartland’s share of Lok Sabha seats rising from 38.1 per cent to about 43.1 per cent, while the south’s falls from 24.3 per cent to about 20.7 per cent.
This is not a design flaw but an arithmetic result of southern states having stabilised population growth more effectively over the past three decades. Under a pure population formula, that success now means less parliamentary weight. DMK’s M.K. Stalin has warned of “massive agitation” if Tamil Nadu’s effective representation shrinks. Telangana’s government has proposed an alternative: allocating new seats through a hybrid formula — half by population, half by state GDP share — rewarding economic performance alongside demographic weight. The current Bills contain no such mechanism.
The Women's Reservation Complication
It is worth separating two distinct claims that have been conflated in the current debate. The first is whether 33 per cent reservation for women is a desirable policy. The second is whether linking it to immediate delimitation, rather than the post-2026 census timetable envisaged by the 106th Amendment, advances that goal or subordinates it to a different political agenda.
Opposition parties, including the Congress and several Left groups, have supported women’s reservation while opposing the mechanism chosen to deliver it. CPI(M)’s John Brittas called the package “a death warrant for federal India”, reflecting the view that the women’s quota is being used as political cover for the more contentious delimitation exercise. Whether that is fair depends partly on whether implementing women’s reservation now, rather than after a census process that could take years, justifies the regional trade-offs involved.
The two issues are separable in principle. Parliament could pass a simpler amendment activating Article 334A without altering Articles 81 and 82.
The Alternatives on the Table
At least three alternatives to the current package have been proposed publicly.
First, a proportional expansion that preserves existing state seat shares would increase the size of the House while keeping each state’s percentage unchanged. Every state would gain MPs, constituency sizes would fall, and relative influence would remain intact.
Second, extending the current freeze by another 25 years, to 2051, as sought collectively by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab, would defer regional rebalancing until population trends converge further. This would preserve the status quo, but do nothing to address the two-decade delay in implementing women’s reservation.
Third, the hybrid GDP-population formula proposed by Telangana would reward economic performance and partly offset the demographic penalty faced by states that controlled fertility rates. It would, however, require careful constitutional drafting.
Whether the arithmetic of the special session, the roughly 69 votes that must be found across party lines, creates room for compromise amendments remains to be seen.
What Follows If It Passes?
If the Bills clear both Houses with the required supermajorities and receive Presidential assent, a Delimitation Commission would be formed and tasked with using 2011 Census data. Women’s reservation would then be implemented through the redrawing exercise. Once finalised, the Commission’s orders would not be open to court challenge.
India would then face its next general election, whenever called, with a Parliament nearly 60 per cent larger than at present, a markedly different regional balance, and at least one-third of seats reserved for women. That would be a structural transformation of Indian democracy on a scale not seen since universal adult franchise. Whether it corrects a long-standing democratic distortion or creates a new one depends largely on one’s view of what representation is for.