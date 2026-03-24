Opposition Demands All-Party Meet After Assembly Polls, Seeks Clarity On Women’s Reservation Amendments

If the proposal to increase the number of seats is accepted, then there will be a need to amend constitutional provisions that place a cap on the Lok Sabha’s (550 members) and State Assemblies’ (500 members) strength. In particular, Article 81 will need to be amended to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength to 816 members, while Article 170 will need to be amended to increase the size of State Assemblies. For example, the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will increase from 403 members to more than 600 members.