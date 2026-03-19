Assembly Polls 2026: Opposition Unity Weakens As CPI(ML) Decides To Contest Alone

In Assam, the party is taking a mixed line. Dipankar Bhattacharya said CPI(ML) had earlier contested elections in the state and even had MLAs from there. This time, it wanted to contest as part of an alliance and had asked Congress for three seats in the plains. However, it was offered only one. As a result, CPI(ML) will contest one seat in alliance with Congress in the plains, while in the hill areas it will field candidates against Congress in three out of five seats. Here again, the situation is different from Bengal—Congress and CPI(M) are together in Assam, while they are separate in Bengal.