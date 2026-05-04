CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint

The CPI(M) on Monday described the latest round of assembly election results as a "serious setback" for the Left, particularly in Kerala, while warning that the growing footprint of the BJP across states poses a wider challenge to secular politics and the opposition's INDIA bloc. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the results in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry reflect the "ascendancy of right-wing communal forces led by the BJP," which it termed "a matter of deep concern for all secular, progressive and democratic forces." Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby said the results underline "two major features": the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after 10 years in power and the BJP's strengthening position in states like West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.