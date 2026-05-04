CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint

Summary of this article
CPI(M) terms results a “serious setback”, highlighting LDF’s defeat in Kerala after 10 years and pledging “comprehensive introspection.”
Party flags BJP’s rise in states like West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry as a “matter of deep concern” for secular politics and the INDIA bloc.
Notes emerging shifts in Tamil Nadu politics with Vijay’s party gaining ground, signalling a changing electoral landscape.
The CPI(M) on Monday described the latest round of assembly election results as a "serious setback" for the Left, particularly in Kerala, while warning that the growing footprint of the BJP across states poses a wider challenge to secular politics and the opposition's INDIA bloc. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the results in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry reflect the "ascendancy of right-wing communal forces led by the BJP," which it termed "a matter of deep concern for all secular, progressive and democratic forces." Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby said the results underline "two major features": the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after 10 years in power and the BJP's strengthening position in states like West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.
"The LDF was defeated in Kerala after ten years of continuous rule, during which it had done its best for the welfare of the people despite financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government," he said, adding that the party would undertake a "comprehensive introspection" to assess the reasons behind the reversal.
The CPI(M) also pointed to a churn in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, where actor-politician Vijay's party has emerged as a major force, dealing a setback to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance. "A new political force is inching towards power, reducing other parties to a minority. This is a new development whose implications will have to be watched," Baby said.
Regarding the West Bengal results, he alleged that the BJP's gains were aided by multiple factors, including "strong anti-incumbency against the corrupt" Trinamool Congress government, alongside "communal polarisation, huge money power and misuse of central agencies, including the Election Commission of India." "Even in such a polarised situation, the Left has marginally improved its performance. In over 30 constituencies, our position has improved, though we expected a far better outcome," he said.
Despite the electoral setbacks, Baby sought to underline the Left's continuing relevance in national politics, arguing that its organisational strength and mass outreach remain intact. "The Left continues to have a strong presence among workers, peasants and unorganised sectors. But we have to examine why this is not adequately translating into electoral gains," he said.
He also defended the governance record of the LDF in Kerala, highlighting achievements like the eradication of extreme poverty. "Kerala is the only state where extreme poverty has been eliminated. These are tangible accomplishments, but we must still understand the people's verdict," he added.
The results, he suggested, have broader implications for national opposition politics and the INDIA bloc, a coalition of parties formed to counter the BJP. While acknowledging "problems" within the alliance, Baby maintained that the overall framework remains intact.
"The INDIA bloc is a political-tactical line to isolate and defeat the BJP. There will be contradictions because different parties operate in different states and sometimes contest against each other. But that does not weaken the broader objective," he said.
Citing examples like Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, where alliance partners have fought separately, he said such contests reflect the "complex federal nature of Indian politics." "Even when we fight each other, it should be in a manner that does not benefit the BJP. That has to be the guiding principle," he added.
When asked whether a lack of opposition unity in states like West Bengal aided the BJP, Baby said that this issue would be discussed internally. "These are questions the party will examine. There were arrangements earlier; this time, there were none. We will review all such decisions," he said.
Looking ahead, the CPI(M) said its Politburo and Central Committee will conduct a detailed review of the results and evolve a strategy to respond to the "new political situation." "The task remains to expose, isolate and defeat the BJP and its policies. For that, cooperation among secular democratic forces will continue, both inside and outside Parliament," Baby added