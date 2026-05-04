CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint

Communist Party of India (Marxist) warns of “ascendancy of right-wing forces” as it reviews losses in Kerala and beyond

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint articles on sale
CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CPI(M) terms results a “serious setback”, highlighting LDF’s defeat in Kerala after 10 years and pledging “comprehensive introspection.”

  • Party flags BJP’s rise in states like West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry as a “matter of deep concern” for secular politics and the INDIA bloc.

  • Notes emerging shifts in Tamil Nadu politics with Vijay’s party gaining ground, signalling a changing electoral landscape.

The CPI(M) on Monday described the latest round of assembly election results as a "serious setback" for the Left, particularly in Kerala, while warning that the growing footprint of the BJP across states poses a wider challenge to secular politics and the opposition's INDIA bloc. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the results in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry reflect the "ascendancy of right-wing communal forces led by the BJP," which it termed "a matter of deep concern for all secular, progressive and democratic forces." Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby said the results underline "two major features": the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after 10 years in power and the BJP's strengthening position in states like West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

"The LDF was defeated in Kerala after ten years of continuous rule, during which it had done its best for the welfare of the people despite financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government," he said, adding that the party would undertake a "comprehensive introspection" to assess the reasons behind the reversal.

The CPI(M) also pointed to a churn in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, where actor-politician Vijay's party has emerged as a major force, dealing a setback to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance. "A new political force is inching towards power, reducing other parties to a minority. This is a new development whose implications will have to be watched," Baby said.

Related Content
Security personnel patrol on the eve of counting and results of the West Bengal Assembly polls - - pti
Of Perception and Exit Polls in Bengal
CPI(M) candidate from Santipur constituency, Soumen Mahato, campaigns for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia. - | Photo: PTI
Day In Pics: April 27, 2026
While disenchantment among Dalits and Adivasis in Kerala reflects a shift in the Left’s orientation in the state towards an aspirational middle class, the unease among Muslims underscores the dilemmas of electoral balancing. - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Whose Development? Why Were Muslims In Kerala Disenchanted With The LDF
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge - PTI
Allegations Of A ‘Deal’: How Congress And CPI(M) Project Themselves As Bulwarks Against The BJP
Related Content

Regarding the West Bengal results, he alleged that the BJP's gains were aided by multiple factors, including "strong anti-incumbency against the corrupt" Trinamool Congress government, alongside "communal polarisation, huge money power and misuse of central agencies, including the Election Commission of India." "Even in such a polarised situation, the Left has marginally improved its performance. In over 30 constituencies, our position has improved, though we expected a far better outcome," he said.

Counting underway - Representative Image
Vote Counting Underway for Assembly Bypolls Across Five States

BY Outlook News Desk

Despite the electoral setbacks, Baby sought to underline the Left's continuing relevance in national politics, arguing that its organisational strength and mass outreach remain intact. "The Left continues to have a strong presence among workers, peasants and unorganised sectors. But we have to examine why this is not adequately translating into electoral gains," he said.

He also defended the governance record of the LDF in Kerala, highlighting achievements like the eradication of extreme poverty. "Kerala is the only state where extreme poverty has been eliminated. These are tangible accomplishments, but we must still understand the people's verdict," he added.

The results, he suggested, have broader implications for national opposition politics and the INDIA bloc, a coalition of parties formed to counter the BJP. While acknowledging "problems" within the alliance, Baby maintained that the overall framework remains intact.

"The INDIA bloc is a political-tactical line to isolate and defeat the BJP. There will be contradictions because different parties operate in different states and sometimes contest against each other. But that does not weaken the broader objective," he said.

Citing examples like Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, where alliance partners have fought separately, he said such contests reflect the "complex federal nature of Indian politics." "Even when we fight each other, it should be in a manner that does not benefit the BJP. That has to be the guiding principle," he added.

When asked whether a lack of opposition unity in states like West Bengal aided the BJP, Baby said that this issue would be discussed internally. "These are questions the party will examine. There were arrangements earlier; this time, there were none. We will review all such decisions," he said.

Looking ahead, the CPI(M) said its Politburo and Central Committee will conduct a detailed review of the results and evolve a strategy to respond to the "new political situation." "The task remains to expose, isolate and defeat the BJP and its policies. For that, cooperation among secular democratic forces will continue, both inside and outside Parliament," Baby added

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Bosch Snares Marsh, Pooran To Stem Tide | Lucknow 127/3 (9)

  2. Phil Salt Injury Update: RCB Opener Flies To England Before IPL 2026 Playoffs

  3. IShowSpeed’s “Call Me” Plea To Virat Kohli After Stumps Hit Takes Over Social Media - Video

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 46

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Purple Cap Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  4. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Party Workers; Says Poll Victories A Win For Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: May 03, 2026

  3. Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

  4. Make Bengal Great Again: Murshidabad's Fall, Firefly Despair, And The Battle For 27 Lakh Votes

  5. Annapurna Devi: Koderma’s Steady Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Iran Proposes Phased De-escalation Plan as Trump Remains Unconvinced

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Party Workers; Says Poll Victories A Win For Democracy

  2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Storms Past $233M, Beats Rivals Fast

  3. TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback

  4. Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

  5. India’s Medical Tourism Market May Nearly Double By 2030, Says Government

  6. Cancer Caregivers Battle Silent Crisis Of Stress, Burnout And Financial Strain, Study Finds

  7. Patriot Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 60 crore

  8. Shah Rukh Khan On Sunil Narine’s 200 IPL Wickets: ‘Magician, Family To Us’