Allegations Of A ‘Deal’: How Congress And CPI(M) Project Themselves As Bulwarks Against The BJP

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, however, levels a counter-charge. He alleges that the BJP has, in some constituencies where it enjoys a considerable vote share, refrained from fielding strong candidates and instead ceded those seats to organisationally weaker NDA allies. “The aim of the CPI(M) is to defeat the UDF and indirectly help the BJP. In constituencies like Palakkad, where the BJP has emerged as a strong second force, the CPI(M) has fielded a non-political face. In some other key constituencies too, they have left the field to their allies,” he says.