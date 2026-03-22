Venugopal Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Nexus In Kerala

Congress reiterates key welfare promises, including free KSRTC bus travel for women and raising pensions to Rs 3,000.

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LoP Rahul Gandhi with other Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi
Representative Image | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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  • KC Venugopal claims a CPI(M)-BJP nexus in Kerala, saying it will not succeed in the ongoing election.

  • UDF to release detailed manifesto soon; expresses confidence of winning 100 seats.

KC Venugopal on Sunday alleged that a nexus between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party is evident in the ongoing election, asserting that such an arrangement would not succeed in Kerala this time.

Addressing a press conference, the AICC leader reiterated the party’s promise of free Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travel for women if the UDF comes to power.

"CPI(M) and LDF know very well that people's sentiments are against them and are applying their last trick. CPI(M)-BJP friendship is not new in Kerala," he said.

Venugopal claimed that signs of this alleged relationship were visible in issues such as PM-SHRI and the Left party’s stance towards the central government.

"When a bridge is laid, there should be benefits to both sides. We have seen the postponement in the Lavlin case against the Chief Minister. We have also seen the pace of investigations by central agencies in Kerala," he said.

He further alleged that the connection was reflected in the candidate lists of both parties, suggesting a tacit understanding to benefit each other electorally.

"But I am sure that even their party workers will reject this deal. They have tried it before, but it was exposed. The same fate will repeat," he said.

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Venugopal said that alongside criticising the current government, the UDF was also outlining its governance agenda, with a detailed manifesto to be released soon.

He noted that the CPI(M) had earlier dismissed the Congress’s promise of free bus travel for women.

"Women working in sectors like coir, cashew, fishing, handloom, and those under the rural employment guarantee scheme are struggling to make ends meet. Our guarantee will be a game changer to ease their lives," he said.

He rejected concerns over the financial burden of the scheme, pointing to similar initiatives in Karnataka and Telangana.

"The money spent on PR exercises can be utilised for such welfare activities. KSRTC will be given financial support," he said, adding that the UDF has a clear plan to address issues in the transport corporation.

He also alleged that the LDF had failed to fulfil its earlier promise of raising welfare pensions to Rs 2,500, increasing it only to Rs 2,000 ahead of the 2025 local body polls.

Venugopal said the Congress would raise the welfare pension to Rs 3,000 if voted to power and also proposed a healthcare insurance scheme on the lines of one in Rajasthan.

He expressed confidence that the UDF would secure 100 seats in the election.

(with inputs from The New Indian Express)

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