Assembly Elections: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Shifting Loyalties

“The fight here is increasingly becoming between difficult to pin. Young voters do not want the incumbent V Sivankutty. Some of them are turning towards the technocrat appeal of Rajeev Chandrasekhar,” said Muralikrishna N, who is a Bangalore-based businessman but is a voter here. He points out that there is rivalry between the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram VV Rajesh and Chandrasekhar because Rajesh is an old time worker of BJP and RSS and not an implant like Chandrasekhar. “There is considerable anger because of that. For Rajesh to grow Chandrasekhar must lose. Chandrasekhar favoured R. Sreelekha as the mayor, but central leadership wanted Rajesh,” he added.