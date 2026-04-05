Thrissur: Illegal Household Kits Distributed Before Kerala Elections, UDF And LDF Accuse BJP

Summary of this article
Election Flying Squad intercepts unauthorised household kit distribution in Thrissur.
UDF and LDF accuse BJP of using kits and liquor coupons to influence voters.
EC registers case under bribery and corrupt practices laws ahead of April 9 polls.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation after the unauthorised distribution of household kits in parts of Thrissur city, days before the Kerala Assembly elections on April 9, the Election Commission (EC) stated on Sunday. Reported PTI.
The case was filed after an Election Flying Squad intercepted the distribution of kits near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market, according to an EC statement. Investigations revealed that 26 kits, each valued at around Rs 900 and containing miscellaneous household items, were being handed out. PTI reported that the enforcement team, operating under Executive Magistrate Dr Bindu T N, also found that 75 kits had already been distributed before authorities arrived.
Leelakrishnan described the incident as "unfortunate" and said his party, CPI, and the LDF would pursue necessary steps, including legal action. He told a TV channel, "Democracy being snatched away by money power is not right. Any such attempt has to be dealt with by the Election Commission."
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Padmaja Venugopal denied any knowledge of the distribution.
The EC stated that the preliminary investigation indicated the kits were being distributed under instructions from an individual named Radhakrishnan. It added that the alleged actions fall under sections 170(1)(i) and 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to bribery, and section 123(A)(1) of the Representation of the People Act, which defines corrupt practices. Due to the non-cognisable nature of the offences, the EC obtained prior permission from the jurisdictional Magistrate to proceed with formal legal action, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)