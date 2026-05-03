Kerala Election Results: Party Leaders Express Confidence Ahead Of Vote Counting

Candidates from LDF, UDF, and NDA claim momentum as Kerala awaits the outcome of the 140-member Assembly polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan,
Updated on:
Published at:
Kerala Assembly Election Results, Kerala Election 2026, LDF vs UDF Kerala
state’s Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced on May 4. Following the polling for the 140-member Assembly on April 9, representatives from the LDF, UDF, and NDA each claimed that the electorate had moved in their favour. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • LDF leaders cite a decade of development and communal harmony as the foundation for a comfortable victory.

  • The Congress-led UDF expects a return to power, highlighting their unified campaign across the state.

  • BJP representatives predict a decisive shift in the political landscape and the possibility of a hung Assembly.

Candidates and political leaders across Kerala’s major coalitions expressed confidence in their respective victories on Sunday, just 24 hours before the state’s Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced on May 4. Following the polling for the 140-member Assembly on April 9, representatives from the LDF, UDF, and NDA each claimed that the electorate had moved in their favour.

Kerala Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, contesting from Beypore in Kozhikode against UDF-backed Independent P V Anvar, stated that the political climate remained favourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF. He attributed this to the front’s decade-long tenure focused on development and social welfare.

“There will be a good victory for the LDF in Beypore as well as across Kerala,” he said. According to PTI, Riyas claimed the state had experienced clean governance and internal unity under the LDF. “We did not merely make promises but implemented them. The government stood with the people on their issues. There were no communal riots. People have realised this and want the LDF to continue,” he added.

Related Content
People queue up to vote outside a polling booth during the Kerala state election in Kochi, India, Thursday, April 9, 2026. - Photo: AP/ R S Iyer
Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling
Tamulpur: Women stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Tamulpur, Assam, Thursday, April 9, 2026. - | PTI |
Assembly Elections 2026: Opinion Polls Show Kerala on a Knife’s Edge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
Modi Targets LDF, UDF Over CAA Claims; Calls Them ‘Pros At Lying’
Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI| Representative Image
Assembly Elections 2026: In Kerala Left Pitches Growth With Welfarism; UDF Bets On 5 Guarantees And Dream Projects
Related Content

In contrast, the Congress-led UDF maintained that a unified campaign would see them return to power. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “Our assessment is that the Congress-led UDF will emerge victorious.” This sentiment was echoed by Apu John Joseph, son of Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader P J Joseph. Contesting from Thodupuzha, Joseph noted that the UDF fought as a “united team” and expected a victory with a comfortable margin.

The Vattiyoorkavu constituency is seeing a similarly firm stance from rivals. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan expressed confidence in his local knowledge, stating, “I know the constituency well and am confident that people will not abandon me.” However, his opponent and sitting CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth predicted he would retain the seat by over 10,000 votes due to local development projects.

The BJP-led NDA also expects a significant shift in the state's traditional binary politics. Former Union minister V Muraleedharan, contesting from Kazhakootam, claimed the race had evolved into a direct fight between the LDF and NDA. “The BJP has a clear upper hand in the constituency,” he said. His rival, sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran, dismissed these claims, asserting his victory was assured while accusing the BJP of running “fake narratives.”

PTI reported that senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, contesting from Aranmula, suggested the results might lead to a hung Assembly as voters look for alternatives to the two main fronts. He stated the party expected to open its account in the state and that the results would bring a "decisive change" to the political landscape.

While most leaders were vocal, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan remained reserved. Present in his constituency on Sunday, he declined to comment on the projections, stating he would speak only after the final results are declared. As reported by PTI, the counting of votes will commence on Monday morning to determine the composition of the next Kerala Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  4. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  2. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  3. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. INDIA Bloc Likely To Meet After Poll Results To Discuss Delimitation

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  2. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign