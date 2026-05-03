Kerala Election Results: Party Leaders Express Confidence Ahead Of Vote Counting

Summary of this article
LDF leaders cite a decade of development and communal harmony as the foundation for a comfortable victory.
The Congress-led UDF expects a return to power, highlighting their unified campaign across the state.
BJP representatives predict a decisive shift in the political landscape and the possibility of a hung Assembly.
Candidates and political leaders across Kerala’s major coalitions expressed confidence in their respective victories on Sunday, just 24 hours before the state’s Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced on May 4. Following the polling for the 140-member Assembly on April 9, representatives from the LDF, UDF, and NDA each claimed that the electorate had moved in their favour.
Kerala Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, contesting from Beypore in Kozhikode against UDF-backed Independent P V Anvar, stated that the political climate remained favourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF. He attributed this to the front’s decade-long tenure focused on development and social welfare.
“There will be a good victory for the LDF in Beypore as well as across Kerala,” he said. According to PTI, Riyas claimed the state had experienced clean governance and internal unity under the LDF. “We did not merely make promises but implemented them. The government stood with the people on their issues. There were no communal riots. People have realised this and want the LDF to continue,” he added.
In contrast, the Congress-led UDF maintained that a unified campaign would see them return to power. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “Our assessment is that the Congress-led UDF will emerge victorious.” This sentiment was echoed by Apu John Joseph, son of Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader P J Joseph. Contesting from Thodupuzha, Joseph noted that the UDF fought as a “united team” and expected a victory with a comfortable margin.
The Vattiyoorkavu constituency is seeing a similarly firm stance from rivals. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan expressed confidence in his local knowledge, stating, “I know the constituency well and am confident that people will not abandon me.” However, his opponent and sitting CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth predicted he would retain the seat by over 10,000 votes due to local development projects.
The BJP-led NDA also expects a significant shift in the state's traditional binary politics. Former Union minister V Muraleedharan, contesting from Kazhakootam, claimed the race had evolved into a direct fight between the LDF and NDA. “The BJP has a clear upper hand in the constituency,” he said. His rival, sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran, dismissed these claims, asserting his victory was assured while accusing the BJP of running “fake narratives.”
PTI reported that senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, contesting from Aranmula, suggested the results might lead to a hung Assembly as voters look for alternatives to the two main fronts. He stated the party expected to open its account in the state and that the results would bring a "decisive change" to the political landscape.
While most leaders were vocal, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan remained reserved. Present in his constituency on Sunday, he declined to comment on the projections, stating he would speak only after the final results are declared. As reported by PTI, the counting of votes will commence on Monday morning to determine the composition of the next Kerala Assembly.
(With inputs from PTI)