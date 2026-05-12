CPI(M) Calm Amidst the LDF’s Search for an Opposition Voice

Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Tuesday said there would be no delay in deciding the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, unlike the ongoing uncertainty in the Congress-led UDF over the chief ministerial post.

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LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan
Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Tuesday said there would be no delay in deciding the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Photo: X
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  • Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said there would be no delay in deciding the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

  • He said the CPI(M) Politburo has entrusted the party's state unit with taking a final decision on the issue.

  • He said criticism would have been justified had the chief minister been decided and the Opposition leader's post remained unresolved.

After a decade of commanding the Treasury benches, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is learning to find its voice in a different part of the Kerala Assembly. On Tuesday, senior leader and LDF convenor T. P. Ramakrishnan stood before the microphones in Kozhikode, not to defend a government policy, but to address the inevitable friction that comes with a transition to the Opposition. His message was one of calm: unlike the celebratory (yet chaotic) huddles in the Congress-led UDF over the Chief Minister’s chair, the Left, he promised, would have its house in order shortly.

The shift follows the April 9 mandate that saw the UDF sweep back into power, ending the LDF’s historic two-term run. For the CPI(M), the task now is to select a Leader of Opposition who can match the stature of the outgoing administration. Ramakrishnan was quick to draw a contrast with his rivals, taking a sly dig at the UDF’s internal jostling for power. "There is no dispute," he insisted, noting that the Politburo has left the final call to the state unit. In the disciplined world of the CPI(M), a "decision at the earliest" is intended to signal stability even in defeat.

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However, the human reality of a coalition is rarely without its ripples. The CPI, the second-largest partner in the front, has reportedly signalled a desire for the Deputy Leader of Opposition post. It is a classic political tug-of-war: the junior partner seeking visibility, while the "big brother" CPI(M) eyes total control. Ramakrishnan, ever the veteran, leaned on history to deflect the demand, invoking the formidable duo of V. S. Achuthanandan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who once held both positions simultaneously. It was a subtle reminder that in times of crisis, the party often prefers a tested, internal hierarchy.

The friction became public when CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam reportedly penned an open letter on the matter—a move that clearly touched a nerve. To Ramakrishnan, this public airing of laundry was "not the right approach." His critique was that of a seasoned organizer: disagreements belong behind closed doors, especially when the front is nursing its wounds from an election loss. As the LDF prepares to occupy the Opposition benches, the coming days will reveal whether the front can truly bridge these internal divides or if the "principled opposition" will spend its first few months arguing over seating charts.

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