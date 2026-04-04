Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

With 140 seats in the Kerala assembly, the majority mark is 71. According to a recent Manorama News, C-Voter Survey - in an extremely tight contest, the UDF is likely to secure 60 to 81 seats. If it does, it will be only because of IUML’s 20 seats on an average. The answer lies in the IUML’s consistently good strike rate. The IUML is winning an average of 18-20 seats in every assembly election out of the average 25 seats it contests. 20 seats out of 25 is a strike rate of 80 % whereas the Congress’s strike rate is less than 50%.