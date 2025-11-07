Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

Juna Akhara, one of India’s largest monastic orders, will oversee the state’s first-ever Kumbh Mela at Thirunavaya from January 18 to February 3, 2026.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Kumbh Mela 2026, Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela
A reception committee will be set up on November 23 to coordinate the events. | Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala will host its first-ever Kumbh Mela from January 18 to February 3, 2026, at Thirunavaya in Malappuram.

  • The event will be led by Juna Akhara, one of India’s oldest and largest religious orders.

  • The festival revives Kerala’s ancient Maha Makham tradition linked to the Bharathapuzha river.

Kerala is preparing to host its first-ever Kumbh Mela, taking inspiration from the grand religious congregation traditionally held in northern India. The event, which marks a historic first for the state, will take place from January 18 to February 3, 2026, on the banks of the Bharathapuzha river, in front of the Thirunavaya Nava Mukunda Temple in Malappuram district.

According to The New Indian Express, the festival will be organised under the guidance of Juna Akhara, the country’s largest monastic order and one of the key bodies that oversees the Kumbh Melas held in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj.

A reception committee will be set up on November 23 to coordinate the events. The akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi told TNIE that the body will take the lead in organising the festival in Kerala.

Swami Anandavanam, who hails from Kerala and is only the third person from the state to achieve the rank of Mahamandaleshwar, was earlier associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) before embracing monastic life. He said Kerala shares a strong spiritual heritage similar to that of the northern Kumbh Melas.

Related Content
Related Content

“In Thirunavaya, Maha Makham was held during the time of Cheraman Perumal. This was equivalent to the Kumbh Mela held in north India,” he said, adding that the upcoming event aims to revive that ancient tradition.

Swami Anandavanam also noted that Maha Makham festivals were historically observed not only in Thirunavaya but also in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, and are associated with the appearance of the Makam star.

The New Indian Express reported that the seer visited the Thirunavaya temple on Wednesday and recounted how, during the time of the Chera dynasty, Maha Makham served as a major spiritual and social congregation where seers, scholars, and rulers met to deliberate on the principles of Sanatana Dharma. “During the festival, yanjam and yagam were performed and a new king was selected. After the reign of the last Perumal, Sundara Moorthi, the leadership passed to Perumpadappu Swaroopam and later to Valluva Konathiri, taking on a more martial form,” he said.

In 2016, the temple’s chief priest had initiated river worship rituals on the Bharathapuzha as part of reviving the ancient Maha Makham tradition. These rituals continued regularly, except during the Covid-19 pandemic, TNIE reported.

The Juna Akhara has now announced plans to hold a full-scale Maha Makham (Kumbh Mela) in 2028, marking the next 12-year cycle of the traditional festival. Ahead of that, it intends to make the 2026 event a major spiritual gathering in Kerala’s history.

Swami Anandavanam said the akhara would soon reach out to both the Malabar and Travancore Devaswom Boards seeking support for the 2026 event. “The seers from other akharas will also come. All the seers and ashrams in Kerala will be part of this,” he added.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  5. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  2. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report