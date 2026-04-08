Ceasefire In West Asia: Why Hasn’t The US Witnessed Strong Anti-War Protests? 

Yet, the United States remained far from a strong, consolidated anti-war movement, with only scattered protests and isolated voices opposing the war so far. This is unlike the Vietnam War during which the uprising against war by the civil society was much stronger. The war on Vietnam continued from 1965 to 1975 and it took years to build an anti-war movement in the US. The war on Iran started a month and a half ago. However, the current anti-war sentiment in US isn’t brewing strong enough to see massive public outrage. Students, activists and civil society members in the US and experts we spoke to say the US hasn’t reached that point as of now to see a massive anti-war movement. It may take a longer time. There are many reasons behind this.