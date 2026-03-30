Hope Rising Amid Global Crisis And Resistance 

In a world marked by war, inequality, and deepening political unrest, growing public resistance and the rising political consciousness of young people are emerging as powerful forces of hope against imperialism and capitalism.

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Bhabani Shankar Nayak
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Demonstrators march through downtown Los Angeles
Demonstrators march through downtown Los Angeles during a "No Kings" protest Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly) Photo: Source: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Global protests and public dissent are increasing against war, imperialism, and entrenched political power.

  • Economic hardship and inequality are driving widespread disillusionment with capitalist systems. 

  • Younger generations are increasingly embracing socialist ideas as an alternative path toward justice and peace.

Yankee imperialism, its Zionist allies, and their authoritarian forces have plunged the world into death, destitution, and despair by fuelling wars and conflicts between neighbouring countries and their peoples. Their aim is to undermine unity and solidarity.

There have been 3,100 anti-war protests in the United States, with more than nine million participants. Demonstrations against racial capitalism, Zionism, and imperialism have become a daily occurrence in London, Paris, and Berlin.

Ruling classes in capitalist heartlands are increasingly unsettled by rising mass protests and the growing radicalisation of people against entrenched power. Solidarity marches in support of Palestine and Iran are increasing. In Italy, voters rejected a key constitutional reform proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which aimed to curb judicial power and strengthen executive authority.

There is opposition to the politics of Hindutva in India from a majority of Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks both moral and political legitimacy. The reactionary mullahs have lost in Bangladesh and people have defeated the authoritarian rule of Hasina regime. Both dictatorial military and regressive mullahs are very unpopular in Pakistan.

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The reactionary conservative politics of Keir Starmer-led Labour Party government has lost popular support in Britain. Donald Trump is described as one of the most unpopular American presidents, amid controversy over his connections with Epstein and his decision to launch an unprovoked war on Iran. Iranians are fighting back in a way that is imposing a heavy cost on American governing elites.

Across the world, working people are bearing the burden of war in their daily lives. The cost-of-living crisis is driven in part by ongoing conflicts, creating conditions in which corporations and the military-industrial complex extract profits at the expense of people and the planet.

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The aggressive projection of American imperialism reflects its weakening ability to sustain dominant capitalist policies, which have fuelled hunger, homelessness, and unemployment both in the United States and globally. War is thus not only a political choice but also a strategy for capitalist revival, rooted in force, fear, and dominance.

As in the 1930s, the world is witnessing a breakdown of international law and order. This is not accidental but deliberate. American imperialism, and the violence associated with it, lacks legitimacy in global politics, yet continues to rely on military and economic power to control and undermine other countries. There is growing resistance against imperialist forces and the capitalist economic and political systems they enforce through wars and conflicts. 

From anti-war and anti-imperialist protests to anti-capitalist marches, these movements are poised to shape global politics in the coming years. Amid the crisis, there is also hope, visible in the growing mobilisation of working people. These struggles may help define a future of progressive politics rooted in peace and socialism.

Despite sustained efforts to discredit socialism, many young people are increasingly drawn to its ideas and practice. Surveys by Gallup suggest that more than half of American youth view socialism favourably, while over 70 per cent of millennials say they would support a socialist presidential candidate. A study by the Institute of Economic Affairs indicates that more than 67 per cent of young people in the United Kingdom would prefer a socialist economic system.

Despite widespread propaganda and systemic pressures, many in Generation Z in the United States are critical of capitalism. Across Spain, Portugal, Greece, and France, socialist ideas are gaining ground among younger generations.

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Young people are becoming more politically conscious and increasingly hold capitalism and its economic and political systems responsible for a range of crises. Many see environmental, housing, employment, and wider economic problems as rooted in capitalism. This growing radical awareness, alongside rising protests against capitalism, imperialism, and Zionism, offers a measure of hope in an otherwise unjust world.

There are ongoing efforts to divide young people along lines of nationalism, culture, religion, race, and ethnicity, weakening their political awareness. Yet many across the world oppose imperialist wars and capitalist exploitation. Their views are shaped by lived experience—precarious work and deepening inequality.

This consciousness is now visible in everyday life, amplified through social media, and increasingly expressed in support for socialist alternatives. In Sri Lanka, voters have elected a left-wing government in response to the capitalist crisis.

The gap between aspirations and lived reality has exposed the limits of capitalism. There appears to be no clear escape route for capitalism to sustain itself, as its projects, policies, and propaganda have failed to conceal its inherent crises and exploitative nature. Imperialist powers, led by the United States, continue to pursue wars and conflicts to maintain control, yet public support for such interventions is declining, with many favouring peace over profit-driven warfare. 

Public trust in governing elites and their institutions has also eroded, reflecting a democratic deficit within the capitalist system. This undermines both democracy and its promises. As imperialist wars devastate lives, resistance is growing against what many see as a barbaric order. While individuals cannot “consume” capitalists, collective struggle can challenge and dismantle capitalism, advancing the cause of socialism, peace, and democracy.

The growing political consciousness of young people deepens hopes in a hopeless world of capitalism and its bleak imperialist structures.

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