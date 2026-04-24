Opinion | US Vs. Them: Trump Reshares India, China 'Hellholes' Rant

Historically, such a statement follows in the footsteps of Nazi Germany, where the antisemitic conspiracy theory that all internal mechanisms of the German state, politics, and economy were run by Jews was factually incorrect, yet, it led to the Holocaust, which exterminated Jewish populations not only in Germany but across Europe. The false propaganda of the Nazis and fascists led to the mass murder of Jewish populations in different parts of Europe. Savage's statement that white ownership of technology companies, or the employment of white people in the tech industry in California is nil is not only factually incorrect but also historically similar to that of the European Nazis and fascists, which led to the “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” and ended up in the mass murder of Jewish people in Europe. This is the most dangerous part of the statement, as it fuels racial hatred in the US. By aiding in fuelling such hatred, Trump is hiding the failures of racialised American capitalism, its systemic racial discrimination, and diverting people’s attention from a system that has failed to deliver the American dream of prosperity and peace to its citizens.