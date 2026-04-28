Northeast To Israel: What Drives the Journey Of ‘The Lost Tribe’?

The Bnei Menashe, one of the ten "lost tribes" of Israel migrated across continents and have now settled in Mizoram, India. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Bnei Menashe, one of the ten "lost tribes" of Israel migrated across continents and have now settled in Mizoram, India. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire