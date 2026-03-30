Assam's Tribes Are Losing Ground

Assam presently has a reservation of 59 per cent, which is already in excess of the limit set by the Supreme Court in its judgment in the Indra Sawhney case in 1992. In that judgment, the Supreme Court has said that the limit of reservation should not exceed 50 per cent. In Assam, within that, Scheduled Tribes (Plains) have a reservation of 10 per cent and Scheduled Tribes (Hills) have a reservation of five percent. If six more communities are included in a new category of STs (Valley), the reservation figure will touch 70 per cent.



Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai Ahom, and “Tea Tribes” (Adivasis), want to be included under ST(Valley), but of these Chutiyas, Mataks, Morans, and Tai Ahoms have traditionally been a part of the Assamese mainstream. Also, none of them were recognised as a tribe by the report of the tribal classification committee in 1947 or by the Lokur Committee in 1965. In the case of the Koch Rajbongshi, the issue becomes complicated by the fact that the Koch tribe has already been recognised as a Scheduled Caste in West Bengal.