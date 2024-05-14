Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context

It would also be worthwhile to zoom in on Pitroda’s own personal history as an Indian immigrant who has lived and worked in various parts of the world. This experience may have certainly shaped his understanding of diversity and multiculturalism. His experiences of engaging with people from diverse backgrounds could have influenced his belief in the capacity of nations like India to foster unity amidst diversity. In another interview, Sam Pitroda, who stepped down as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, following this episode, objected to the use of the terms “naukar" and “naukarani” (servant) as he believed they were demeaning. He advocated for doing away with such terms, emphasising that individuals working in household roles are human beings and should be referred to simply as house helps. Would a person as sensitive and empathetic have intended to demean the rest of his countrymen?