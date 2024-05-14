From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives

Mahua Moitra - The young firebrand TMC MP, who has openly criticised the ruling BJP in the past, has had her personal life dragged through the mud on multiple occasions. Whether it's the way she dresses or the brand of handbags she carries, she has been the centre of unwarranted attention. In October last year, some of her personal photos were circulated online. In one, she can be seen dressed in a white blouse, while in another, she is in a green dress, holding a cigar in one photo and a glass of wine in another.