Congress Calls Supreme Court’s Order On Bihar SIR “Beacon Of Hope”

Congress said it’s a long struggle to rescue the Republic from the "machinations" of PM Modi and his "drumbeaters" but the directive of the Court on the SIR issue is a "gigantic first step".

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress hails Supreme Courts decision as a "beacon of hope"

  • The court said people aggrieved by the deletion of their names from the draft roll can approach the poll officials with their aadhar cards

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI ) to publish details of 65 lakh voters deleted from the draft electoral roll in Bihar. The Congress termed the order as a "beacon of hope" and said the top court has just upheld the Constitution in a "categorical, convincing, and courageous" manner.

The Supreme Court  directed the ECI to publish details of the deleted voters from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion in order to enhance transparency in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the June 24 decision of the ECI to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)  of electoral roll.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - PTI
Bihar SIR Row: Tejashwi Yadav Claims His Name Missing In Electoral Rolls; Deputy CM Refutes

BY Outlook News Desk

"It is a long struggle to rescue our Republic from the machinations of the PM and his drum beaters. But today's verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bihar SIR issue is a beacon of hope. It is a gigantic first step," Ramesh said on X.

The top court bench said wide publicity be given via newspapers including vernacular and English daily and TV and Radio to the public informing the people about the places where such a list can be found.

New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs Sonia Gandhi, K Suresh and other INDIA bloc members during a protest over issues of alleged 'poll fraud', Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and MSP for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Opposition MPs Hold T-Shirt Protest Against SIR In Parliament Premises

BY Outlook News Desk

The court said people aggrieved by the deletion of their names from the draft roll can approach the poll officials along with their Aadhaar card

Published At:
Tags

