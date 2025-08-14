Congress hails Supreme Courts decision as a "beacon of hope"
The court said people aggrieved by the deletion of their names from the draft roll can approach the poll officials with their aadhar cards
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI ) to publish details of 65 lakh voters deleted from the draft electoral roll in Bihar. The Congress termed the order as a "beacon of hope" and said the top court has just upheld the Constitution in a "categorical, convincing, and courageous" manner.
The Supreme Court directed the ECI to publish details of the deleted voters from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion in order to enhance transparency in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the June 24 decision of the ECI to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll.
"It is a long struggle to rescue our Republic from the machinations of the PM and his drum beaters. But today's verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bihar SIR issue is a beacon of hope. It is a gigantic first step," Ramesh said on X.
The top court bench said wide publicity be given via newspapers including vernacular and English daily and TV and Radio to the public informing the people about the places where such a list can be found.
