Australia Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell's Unbeaten 62 Guide Aussies To Series Win

Australia vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd T20I: Catch the highlights of the third and final T20I, a series decider between Australia and South Africa. Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls to fire Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa in the deciding T20I at Cazalys Stadium, sealing the series 2-1. Chasing 173, Australia were in trouble at 122/6 before Maxwell’s late blitz turned the game. Earlier, Dewald Brevis top-scored with 53 in South Africa’s 172/7, but disciplined spells from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa kept the hosts in control.