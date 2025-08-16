Australia Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell's Unbeaten 62 Guide Aussies To Series Win

Glenn Maxwell's fiery knock of unbeaten 62 guide Australia to series win
The three match series was part of preparations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup
Get the highlights of last T20I here
Australia vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd T20I: Catch the highlights of the third and final T20I, a series decider between Australia and South Africa. Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls to fire Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa in the deciding T20I at Cazalys Stadium, sealing the series 2-1. Chasing 173, Australia were in trouble at 122/6 before Maxwell’s late blitz turned the game. Earlier, Dewald Brevis top-scored with 53 in South Africa’s 172/7, but disciplined spells from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa kept the hosts in control.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Info
When to watch Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?
The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, 16 August at 2:45 pm IST.
Where to watch Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?
The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(WK), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen
South Africa: Aiden Markram(C), Ryan Rickelton(WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka