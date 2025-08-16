Australia Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs RSA Cricket Match

Australia face South Africa in the decisive third and final T20I at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, August 16. Get live streaming details for Australia Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I right here.
The series is locked at 1-1, setting things up nicely for the decider. Australia struck first in Darwin, edging out South Africa by 17 runs after posting 178.
It was Tim David who turned the game around, walking in with his side wobbling at 75 for 6, he smashed a counter-attacking half-century that lifted Australia to a winning total before the bowlers finished the job, restricting South Africa to 161 for 9.
South Africa hit back in style in the second T20I at the same venue, piling up a commanding 218 for 7 in 20 overs thanks to a breathtaking century from Dewald Brevis. Australia faltered in the chase and were bowled out for 165 in 17.4 overs.
Australia Vs South Africa T20I: Head-To-Head
Total matches played - 27
Australia won - 18
South Africa won - 9
Australia Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming:
When to watch Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?
The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, 16 August at 2:45 pm IST.
Where to watch Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?
The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Australia Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(WK), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen
South Africa: Aiden Markram(C), Ryan Rickelton(WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka