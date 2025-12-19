Bihar Weather Today: Red Alert for Dense Fog in 25 Districts, Patna Temperature Dips by 6 Degrees

Bihar is witnessing its first major winter fury of the season as a thick blanket of fog and biting westerly winds have engulfed the state. The Meteorological Centre in Patna has issued a Red Alert for “extremely dense fog” in 25 districts today, marking the most severe warning of this winter so far. The sudden weather shift has led to a sharp decline in day temperatures, with the capital city Patna recording a massive 6.5°C drop in its maximum temperature, settling at a chilly 16.9°C. The icy winds, locally known as Pachhua, have exacerbated the cold, termed Kankani, making life difficult for residents. The weather department forecasts that these harsh conditions, characterized by low visibility and suppressed sunlight, will likely persist until December 23, severely impacting transportation and daily routines.