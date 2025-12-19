Bihar Weather Today: Red Alert for Dense Fog in 25 Districts, Patna Temperature Dips by 6 Degrees

A severe cold wave and dense fog have gripped Bihar, prompting the IMD to issue a ‘Red Alert’ for 25 districts, including Patna. Visibility has dropped below 50 meters, and temperatures have plunged significantly across the state.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bihar Weather Today
| Photo-PTI
Summary
  • Red Alert Issued: Extremely dense fog warning for 25 districts, including Patna and Gaya.

  • Temperature Drop: Patna sees a 6.5°C dip in max temp; Aurangabad drops by 7.2°C.

  • Visibility Crisis: Zero to 50 meters visibility reported in Gaya and Bhagalpur.

  • Travel Impact: Rail, road, and air traffic severely disrupted due to fog.

  • Cold Wave: Icy westerly winds intensify the chill; conditions to persist till Dec 23.

Bihar is witnessing its first major winter fury of the season as a thick blanket of fog and biting westerly winds have engulfed the state. The Meteorological Centre in Patna has issued a Red Alert for “extremely dense fog” in 25 districts today, marking the most severe warning of this winter so far. The sudden weather shift has led to a sharp decline in day temperatures, with the capital city Patna recording a massive 6.5°C drop in its maximum temperature, settling at a chilly 16.9°C. The icy winds, locally known as Pachhua, have exacerbated the cold, termed Kankani, making life difficult for residents. The weather department forecasts that these harsh conditions, characterized by low visibility and suppressed sunlight, will likely persist until December 23, severely impacting transportation and daily routines.

Bihar fog forecast and Red Alert districts

The fog situation is critical, with visibility dropping to dangerous levels. The Red Alert covers key districts including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, East and West Champaran, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, and Darbhanga. In these areas, visibility has plummeted to as low as 50 meters, particularly in Gaya and Bhagalpur, creating hazardous conditions for drivers. The remaining districts are under an Orange Alert, signaling dense fog. The IMD has warned that this spell of dense to very dense fog will continue for the next three days, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel during early morning and late night hours.

Patna and Gaya weather update

Patna: The capital is reeling under the dual impact of fog and cold winds. The maximum temperature crashed to 16.9°C yesterday, a significant departure from the norm. The minimum temperature stood at 14.0°C, but the lack of sunshine made the day feel much colder.

Gaya: The pilgrimage city is among the hardest hit, recording a 7.2°C drop in day temperatures. Visibility here is near zero in the mornings, and the administration has advised extreme caution for commuters on highways.

Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and ‘Severe’ AQI Grip Region, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Impact on daily life and advisory

The dense fog has thrown life out of gear.

  • Transport: Train schedules are disrupted with delays, and flights from Patna airport are facing visibility-related hurdles. Road traffic has slowed to a crawl due to poor visibility.

  • Health: Authorities have issued specific advisories for the elderly, children, and those with respiratory issues to stay indoors and keep warm.

  • Driving: Commuters are strongly advised to use fog lights and low-beam headlights, maintain safe distances, and drive at reduced speeds to prevent accidents on foggy highways.

