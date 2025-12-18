UP Weather Today: Fog and Cold Wave Alert in Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh is bracing for harsh winter conditions today, with the IMD issuing a 'Red Alert' for dense fog in Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor, and surrounding districts. Cold wave conditions will severely impact visibility and temperatures across the state.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Red Alert Issued: IMD warns of very dense fog in 20+ UP districts.

  • Impacted Areas: Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor, and Lucknow face zero visibility.

  • Cold Wave: Day and night temperatures to drop significantly, causing 'Cold Day' conditions.

  • Advisory: Travelers urged to drive cautiously due to near-zero visibility on highways.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Uttar Pradesh today, December 18, 2025. A "Red Alert" is in place for dense to very dense fog across extensive parts of the state, signaling the onset of harsh winter conditions. Residents in districts like Saharanpur, Rampur, and Bijnor are waking up to a thick blanket of fog that has reduced visibility to near zero, significantly disrupting morning commute and daily life. Alongside the blinding fog, a sharp drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures has triggered "Cold Day" conditions in at least 14 districts. The cold wave, fueled by icy northwesterly winds, is expected to make the day feel much colder than the actual temperature readings suggest.

Delhi-NCR, UP Schools Closed Due to Winter Pollution; Check State-Wise Updates

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Uttar Pradesh dense fog warning

The fog situation is critical today. The IMD has categorized the warning as a 'Red Alert' for over 20 districts, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Rampur, and Bijnor. In these areas, visibility is expected to remain below 50 meters during the early morning hours, posing a severe risk for road and rail travelers. An 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alert covers other parts of the state, including the capital city, Lucknow, and Noida, where moderate to dense fog will persist. This dense fog layer is trapping pollutants, worsening air quality and adding to the discomfort.

null - null
Delhi-NCR, UP Schools Closed Due to Winter Pollution; Check State-Wise Updates

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

UP cold wave alert and temperature drop

Today marks a significant shift in winter intensity. The IMD forecasts a sudden dip in temperatures, with the maximum temperature likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the state. This means that even during the day, the lack of strong sunshine due to the fog cover will keep conditions chilly.​

  • Saharanpur: High of 20°C, Low of 10°C, with overcast skies making it feel colder.​

  • Lucknow: A high of 18°C (65°F) and low of 11°C (53°F), with hazy and cool conditions throughout the day.​

  • Varanasi: Temperatures ranging between 11°C and 23°C, offering slightly clearer but still chilly weather.​

Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor weather update

These three districts are at the epicenter of today's severe weather.

  • Saharanpur: Expects a gloomy day with a maximum of 20°C. The dense fog in the morning will likely persist longer than usual, delaying the appearance of the sun.​

  • Rampur & Bijnor: These areas are under the highest alert level for "dense to very dense fog." Commuters on highways passing through these districts are advised to use fog lights and drive at reduced speeds to avoid accidents. The combination of high humidity (over 80%) and low wind speed is creating perfect conditions for the fog to linger well into the forenoon.

