UP Weather Today: Fog and Cold Wave Alert in Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Uttar Pradesh today, December 18, 2025. A "Red Alert" is in place for dense to very dense fog across extensive parts of the state, signaling the onset of harsh winter conditions. Residents in districts like Saharanpur, Rampur, and Bijnor are waking up to a thick blanket of fog that has reduced visibility to near zero, significantly disrupting morning commute and daily life. Alongside the blinding fog, a sharp drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures has triggered "Cold Day" conditions in at least 14 districts. The cold wave, fueled by icy northwesterly winds, is expected to make the day feel much colder than the actual temperature readings suggest.