Delhi-NCR, UP Schools Closed Due to Winter Pollution; Check State-Wise Updates

Traffic Restrictions: Non-BS VI vehicles banned from entering Delhi; fuel denied without PUC.
The dual challenge of plunging temperatures and hazardous pollution levels has prompted authorities in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh to enforce strict measures, including school closures and vehicular restrictions. As a thick blanket of smog and fog engulfs the region, the Delhi government has mandated that all primary classes (up to Grade 5) shift to online learning to protect children from the adverse weather.
Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, the Bareilly district administration has ordered schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain shut from December 18 to December 20, citing a severe cold wave and poor visibility. These decisions come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alerts for dense fog, with temperatures in some districts recording their lowest in a decade.
Delhi-NCR School and Pollution Updates
In the national capital, the worsening air quality and biting cold have led to immediate policy actions.
Schools: All schools have been directed to suspend physical classes for students up to Grade 5 and transition to online modes until further notice.
Vehicle Bans: From December 18, non-BS VI private vehicles from outside Delhi are banned from entering. Violators face vehicle seizure.
Fuel Rules: Petrol pumps have been instructed to deny fuel to any vehicle that does not possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly) School News
The cold wave's impact is severe in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Bareilly, where Tuesday was recorded as the coldest day in the last 10 years with a maximum temperature of just 16.3°C.
Closure Order: District Magistrate Avinash Singh has ordered all government, aided, and private schools to keep classes for Grades 1 to 8 closed from December 18 to 20.
Exams Exception: Schools with pre-scheduled examinations are permitted to conduct them as per their existing timetable, provided safety measures are in place.
Weather: An orange alert for dense fog warns of intensified cold winds from the hills. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.