Winter Vacation 2025–26: State-Wise School Holiday Schedule and Reopening Dates

Delhi and Haryana schools will observe winter vacation from January 1–15, 2026; PM Shri and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools get a 10-day break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.
Uttar Pradesh schools close from December 20–31, 2025 (12-day break); Madhya Pradesh starts winter vacation from December 23, 2025, through early January 2026.
Punjab schools remain closed December 22, 2025–January 10, 2026; Odisha begins Christmas/winter break December 23, 2025, with schools reopening January 1, 2026.
Himachal Pradesh holidays include Christmas (Dec 24–25) with winter break from late December; J&K winter zone schools closed December 8–14; Kerala and Tamil Nadu have rain-related closures Dec 12–14.
Schools across Indian states have announced winter vacation schedules for the 2025–26 academic year, tailored to regional weather patterns, Christmas celebrations, and New Year festivities to prioritise student safety during peak winter conditions. These breaks vary significantly by state, reflecting differences in climate from Himalayan cold waves to southern rainfall disruptions, helping parents and educators plan academic continuity effectively.
Winter Break: Northern States Schedules
Delhi's Directorate of Education confirms winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2026, for government and private schools, accommodating the capital's foggy winters while maintaining educational momentum. Haryana aligns perfectly, closing schools January 1–15, 2026, ensuring seamless coordination in the National Capital Region.
Uttar Pradesh offers a 12-day break from December 20–31, 2025, ideal for northern districts facing early chills, with classes resuming post-New Year to balance the academic calendar. Punjab's School Education Department sets a 20-day vacation from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026, reopening January 11, providing ample time for family gatherings amid harsh northern weather.
Himachal Pradesh mandates closures on December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 25 (Christmas Day), with winter breaks starting around December 23–24, extending variably by altitude-affected districts into early January. Jammu and Kashmir's winter zone enforces strict measures: December 8–14 closure, full December–January shutdown for pre-primary to Class 8 (resuming March 2026), and February 23 restart for Classes 9–12 due to extreme snowfall and fog.
School Holidays: Central and Eastern States
Madhya Pradesh initiates winter/Christmas vacations on December 23, 2025, usually till December 31, with some schools extending into January's first week for comprehensive holiday coverage across government, private, and central institutions. Odisha's elementary, secondary, and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools begin breaks on December 23, 2025, spanning Christmas (December 25) to December 31, reopening January 1, 2026, blending festive and weather considerations.
Central School Boards
Nationwide, PM Shri and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools observe a uniform 10-day winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, promoting consistency for transferable students regardless of state-specific variations.
Southern States: School Break Updates
Rain-affected districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu close schools December 12–14, 2025, with potential extensions based on ongoing weather monitoring to safeguard against floods and disruptions.
Pending Announcements
Bihar awaits official notification, anticipating December–January breaks for Classes 1–5, as primary students typically receive extended protection from cold snaps. Parents must cross-check with individual schools, as private institutions or boards may adjust dates slightly for academic needs.