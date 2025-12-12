UPSC Allows Centre Of Choice For All Benchmark Disability Candidates

1. UPSC will now guarantee preferred exam centres for all candidates with benchmark disabilities, even after regular capacity is filled.
2. The policy addresses long-standing issues where PwBD candidates were forced to choose distant or inconvenient centres due to early closure of popular locations.
3. UPSC will arrange additional seating to ensure all eligible candidates receive their chosen centres, enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in major exams.
The Union Public Service Commission has announced that candidates with benchmark disabilities will now be assured their preferred examination centre for all UPSC-conducted exams, marking a significant step toward improving accessibility for differently-abled aspirants.
The move follows a review of exam centre allocation data, which revealed that candidates with benchmark disabilities were often unable to secure centres in major cities because seats filled up early in the application process. Many were forced to choose distant or inconvenient locations, adding to the challenges of appearing for competitive examinations.
UPSC officials said the new mechanism will allow these candidates to select any centre of their choice even after its regular capacity is reached. While centre options will close for general applicants once seats are filled, those with benchmark disabilities will continue to have access to the same centres. Additional seating will be arranged wherever necessary to accommodate them.
The Commission said the decision aims to ensure maximum convenience for PwBD candidates appearing for exams such as the Civil Services Examination and other national-level recruitment tests.
This policy change is expected to streamline the exam experience for many aspirants and reinforce UPSC’s efforts toward creating an inclusive examination environment.
- With inputs from PTI.