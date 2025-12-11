UPSC CDS (1) 2026 Notification Released: 451 Vacancies, Deadline December 30, 2025

UPSC CDS (1) 2026 notification released with 451 vacancies across IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. IMA 100 posts, INA 26, AFA 32, OTA 275 men and 18 women. Deadline Dec 30, 2025, 6 PM. Application fee Rs. 200 (SC/ST/female exempt). Apply at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

  • UPSC has released the notification for Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) (1), 2026, with a total of 451 vacancies across four academies.​

  • Vacancies include: IMA Dehradun (100), INA Ezhimala (26), AFA Hyderabad (32), OTA Chennai Men (275), OTA Chennai Women (18).​

  • Application deadline is December 30, 2025, 6:00 PM; candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.​

  • Application fee is Rs. 200 for general/OBC/EWS candidates; SC/ST and female candidates are exempt from fees.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) (1), 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates across the country. The examination aims to recruit officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force through four premier academies and the Officers' Training Academy (OTA). With a total of 451 vacancies spread across multiple courses and academies, this recruitment drive represents a significant opportunity for aspiring defence personnel to serve the nation.

Vacancy Distribution Across Academies

The 451 vacancies for UPSC CDS (1) 2026 are distributed strategically across four defence institutions:​

  • Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 100 vacancies for the 162nd (DE) course commencing January 2027, including 13 NCC slots.​

  • Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala: 26 vacancies for Executive and Hydrographic courses in January 2027, comprising 6 NCC slots and 1 Hydro position.​

  • Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad: 32 vacancies for the 221 Flying (Permanent) course in January 2027, including 3 NCC slots.​

  • Officers' Training Academy (OTA), Chennai: 293 vacancies split into two categories—275 for the 125th Short Service Commission (SSC) Men course in April 2027, and 18 for the 125th SSC Women course in April 2027.​

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility requirements vary by academy and course:​

  • IMA and INA Applicants: Must be unmarried males born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2008. Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.​

  • OTA Applicants: Unmarried male candidates must be born between January 2, 2002, and January 1, 2008. Female candidates must fall within the same age bracket.​

  • Air Force Academy: Applicants should be aged between 20 and 24 years as of January 1, 2027, with educational qualifications depending on the specific flying branch.

Application Fee and Payment

The application fee structure is as follows:​

  • General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs. 200 per application.​

  • SC and ST candidates: Exempted from application fee.​

  • Female candidates: Exempted from the application fee regardless of category.

Payment can be made online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or other available digital payment modes.

Application Deadline and Process

The application deadline is December 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM, making it critical for interested candidates to complete their applications well before the cutoff time. Candidates can apply online through the official UPSC websites: upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.​

Step-by-Step Application Process

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in and navigate to the CDS (1) 2026 notification section.​

Step 2: Register with a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.​

Step 3: Complete the online application form with accurate personal, educational, and course preference details.​

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of required documents (age proof, educational certificates, caste certificate if applicable) and a recent passport-size photograph as per specifications.​

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee online using your preferred payment mode.​

Step 6: Submit the application form before December 30, 2025, 6:00 PM, and retain the acknowledgment slip for future reference.​

Selection Process Overview

The selection process comprises four stages to ensure only the most deserving candidates are recruited:​

  1. Written Examination: A comprehensive test covering general knowledge, English, and mathematics.​

  2. Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview: Assessment of communication skills, leadership qualities, and officer-like qualities.​

  3. Document Verification: Verification of original educational certificates and other credentials.​

  4. Medical Examination: A thorough medical fitness evaluation as per defence standards.​

Candidates are strongly advised to carefully review all eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, and course-specific requirements before applying. Submission of false or misleading information can lead to disqualification and legal consequences. Candidates should ensure they have all necessary documents scanned and ready in the prescribed format before beginning the application process to avoid last-minute delays. It is recommended to complete the application well before the December 30 deadline to account for any technical issues or connectivity problems.

