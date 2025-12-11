UPSC CDS (1) 2026 Notification Released: 451 Vacancies, Deadline December 30, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) (1), 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates across the country. The examination aims to recruit officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force through four premier academies and the Officers' Training Academy (OTA). With a total of 451 vacancies spread across multiple courses and academies, this recruitment drive represents a significant opportunity for aspiring defence personnel to serve the nation.